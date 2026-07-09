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Kaizer Chiefs unveiled their new home and away jerseys on Thursday, 9 July 2026, sparking a wave of reactions online

Many fans expressed disappointment with the Kappa-designed kits, questioning the club's partnership with the sportswear brand

Some supporters defended the jerseys, saying the strips carry the weight of the club's rich legacy

Kaizer Chiefs have set social media alight with the release of a slick campaign video launching their new kit ahead of the upcoming season, but the reaction from supporters has been anything but uniform.

The promotional video, titled The Kingdom Rises: Amakhosi 4 Life!, dropped on the club's official X account and quickly went viral among the Amakhosi faithful.

Shot in Johannesburg, it features a diverse cast of models showing off the new yellow-and-black striped kit, sponsored by Vodacom and Toyota, against a stark white-and-orange stadium-seat backdrop.

Watch the full campaign video that sparked the debate below:

Fans divided over the new jersey

For a club widely regarded as the biggest in South African football, the stakes around a new kit reveal are always high, and this drop was no different. Supporters flooded the replies with a wide range of opinions.

@ThabisoRapulen1 pushed back against critics focused on aesthetics:

"People are commenting as if soccer jerseys are meant for them to wear when going to a date or something. This jersey is a reminder to the players. That we have a legacy to protect. We are Kaizer Chiefs, a team with a long history. We need to look back and find ourselves."

Not everyone was swept up in the excitement, though. @OndoFinanceNet was blunt:

"Ahh, we need to be honest, @kappasa and @kaizerChiefs failed us from day one."

@sthendlanzi raised concerns about the kit supplier, stating:

"Serious footballing empires are with Adidas; the sooner you realise that you've made this once glorious team to be just another team the better. Wake up from your slumber."

@dshongwe questioned the club's priorities altogether:

"Very clever, hey. We are asking the management about getting new quality players, and what is the answer? Introducing new jerseys, trying to shut our mouths with these new jerseys, knowing very well that we will shift our focus and buy the merchandise, not this time."

Source: Briefly News