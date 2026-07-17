Lorraine Moropa officially launched the Lorraine SA Foundation on Tuesday, 16 July

The TV actress and her team made their first community visit to the John Wesley Community Centre in Daveyton

Moropa said the foundation exists to restore hope, preserve dignity, and create lasting impact within communities

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Lorraine Moropa announces she is starting her own foundation. Image: lorraine_sa

Source: Instagram

TV actress Lorraine Moropa has launched the Lorraine SA Foundation on Tuesday, 16 July, and wasted no time getting her hands dirty in the communities she hopes to serve.

On Facebook, Moropa shared the milestone and debuted the foundation's uniform alongside a heartfelt message about what this new chapter means to her. She described the moment as one of the greatest honours of her life, writing that the uniform "is more than what I wear" and serves as a constant reminder of the purpose she has committed to.

What is Lorraine SA Foundation's vision?

The post carried a deeply personal tone, with Moropa revealing that she had long prayed for her life to mean more than personal achievement. She strongly believes that founding this organisation feels like the answer to those prayers.

"The Lorraine SA Foundation exists to restore hope, preserve dignity, and create lasting impact within our communities. I accept this calling with humility, gratitude, and a heart that is ready to serve," she wrote, closing with the biblical verse Luke 12:48: "To whom much is given, much will be required."

She also extended gratitude to every partner, supporter, and volunteer who has chosen to stand behind the vision, making clear that the launch is only the beginning of a much bigger journey.

Lorraine Moropa has announced the Lorraine SA Foundation. Image: Lorraine Moropa

Source: Instagram

The first stop was Daveyton, the foundation's very first community visit. The team headed to the John Wesley Community Centre in Daveyton, on the East Rand of Gauteng, where they donated food and served lunch to members of the community.

The visit set the tone for what the Lorraine SA Foundation's intention is, not just as an organisation on paper, but as an active presence in the lives of those who need it most.

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Source: Briefly News