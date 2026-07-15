Lorraine Moropa says launching her foundation fulfils a long-held dream of serving communities beyond her acting career

Celebrities and supporters flooded her Instagram post with heartfelt congratulatory messages after the announcement

Fans praised the actress for using her platform to restore hope and create a lasting impact across South African communities

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Lorraine Moropa has officially launched the Lorraine SA Foundation. Image: Lorraine Moropa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actress Lorraine Moropa has embarked on a new chapter away from the screen after launching the Lorraine SA Foundation, a non-profit initiative aimed at restoring hope, preserving dignity and uplifting communities across South Africa.

According to IOL, the actress officially unveiled the foundation on social media, describing it as the fulfilment of a long-held prayer to use her platform for a greater purpose.

A dream rooted in service

Moropa shared an emotional Instagram post reflecting on the journey that led to the foundation's launch. She revealed that she had always prayed for an opportunity to make a meaningful impact beyond her personal achievements.

The actress said wearing the foundation's uniform symbolises a responsibility to lead with compassion, serve with integrity and always put people first. She added that the organisation's mission is to restore hope, preserve dignity and create lasting change in the communities it reaches.

Moropa also thanked everyone who has supported the vision, saying their belief in the foundation marks the beginning of an important journey. She ended her message with the Bible verse Luke 12:48:

"To whom much is given, much will be required."

Support pours in after announcement

Moropa's Instagram post quickly attracted congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and supporters.

@masego_jacobs commented:

"Congratulations my love. Always remember that you have hands here 🥺❤️🫂"

@yolanda_buthelezi wrote:

"Congratulations mylove❤️"

@shonisani_m said:

"A huge congratulations to you❤️"

@iamjustasoundguy added:

"Congratulations yase Nkambini 🔥🔥🫶 indeed 'to whom much is given, much will be required' 😊"

See more comments in the Instagram post below:

Fans celebrate the new initiative

Fans praised Lorraine Moropa's mission to restore hope. Image: Lorraine Moropa

Source: Instagram

Many other followers also applauded the actress for using her platform to give back.

@teboho_moqobane commented:

"We give God the glory"

@hlabanganemathabo wrote:

"May God enlarge you more ❤️"

@shany_dossantos said:

"This is so beautiful, congratulations my sister! ❤️"

Others, including @tumelo_kgatledi, @sefanyetsovanessamaungo, @hlongwane.vusi and @ntombim36, also congratulated Moropa and wished her well as she begins the foundation's work.

The overwhelming support reflected how excited fans are to see Moropa use her influence beyond entertainment. Many said they are looking forward to seeing the Lorraine SA Foundation make a lasting impact in communities across South Africa.

Breakup rumours resurface online

Recently Briefly News reported that actress Lorraine Moropa and her fiancé Tyler ICU recently sparked breakup speculation after fans noticed they had allegedly removed photos of each other from their social media accounts.

The couple, who got engaged in 2024 and had often shared glimpses of their romance online, has not publicly addressed the rumours. Their silence has fuelled debate among fans, with many hoping the pair have not ended their relationship despite the online clues.

Source: Briefly News