Eskom and the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) have addressed reports of a radiation leak at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station

The power utility and NNR confirmed that three contamination events took place at the power station in June and July 2026

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the reports and the response by Eskom and the NNR to the claims

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A reported radiation leak at Koeberg sparked panic online, but Esko and the NNR addressed the rumours. Image: Rodger Bosch/ D-Keine

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE — Eskom has denied that a radiation leak occurred at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, sparking public concern on social media.

The power utility and the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) made the statement on 16 July 2026, while confirming that elevated radiation levels were recorded within a controlled zone on two separate occasions.

Koeberg, which is situated near Cape Town, is Africa's only commercial nuclear power station.

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What happened at Koeberg?

The NNR and Eskom confirmed that three separate airborne radioactive contamination events were recorded at the facility on 30 June, 2 July, and 7 July 2026. The contamination reportedly occurred after ventilation units at the station temporarily lost power during scheduled maintenance work, causing radioactive particles to become airborne inside the plant.

Workers who were present during the affected periods were screened immediately. The radiation exposure recorded for those individuals was below the level a person typically receives during a standard dental X-ray, authorities confirmed.

The NNR stated that because the contamination was entirely contained within the station's boundaries, the incidents did not meet the threshold for classification as a nuclear or radiological emergency.

“No radioactive material entered the surrounding environment, and there was no off-site impact,” the NNR confirmed.

Public alarmed despite official reassurances

Despite regulatory assurances, the news drew significant reaction on social media, with many South Africans drawing comparisons to high-profile nuclear disasters.

Meehlalee Ngqekeza commented:

"Chernobyl Season 2 loading."

Thembile Shude wrote:

"We are not having a Chernobyl or a Fukushima in SA because there is no service delivery to begin with."

Jan Kriel quipped:

"So basically, it did happen."

Lyndon Vollenhoven added:

"South Africa truly is a series."

Alrich Waterboer said:

"So glad I’m far away."

Source: Briefly News