Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya confronted law enforcement after the same undocumented foreign national was arrested three times in three weeks

The man was first arrested in Pretoria West along with six others, and found at the same property just three days after his initial arrest

A video of the mayor's confrontation with the foreign national circulated on X, drawing sharp criticism of SAPS and the justice system

Tshwane police arrested the same person three times. Image: @nasiphim

Source: Twitter

TSHWANE — Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya clashed with law enforcement after discovering that the same undocumented foreign national had been arrested three separate times within a single three-week period, raising serious questions about who was authorising the releases.

A video of the encounter was shared on X by user Lady Mpopi on 16 July 2026. Watch the confrontation that left the mayor demanding answers:

Three arrests, same man, same property

According to Moya, the man was first detained in Pretoria West during a raid that also netted six other individuals. Three days after that initial arrest, City officials returned to the same address and found the man back on the premises. He was arrested a second time. A third arrest followed within the same period.

Moya publicly demanded to know who had ordered the man's release between each arrest.

"We work and work, and then they release them," she said during the confrontation captured in the footage.

It is not yet confirmed precisely when the incident took place, and no official statement has been issued by the City of Tshwane at the time of publication.

Public anger directed at SAPS and justice system

The clip drew considerable attention online, with several users pointing the blame at South Africa's law enforcement and judicial institutions.

@ATsongaHun noted:

"But the SAPS is not responsible for releasing people."

@IamSimplyKAY wrote:

"Now, when the Mayor is confronting law enforcement, they ask him questions as if they don't do that when we all know that they just detained these people and released them later on without booking or charging them to avoid paperwork."

@HotTopics_Lisa said:

"A criminal returning to the crime scene three times. Judicial system and DHA are to blame."

@Mapiwes commented:

"SAPS & justice system are two useless institutions in SA, that was reveal at Madlanga commission."

@Patriot0576 added:

"The Madlanga Commission should be National and indefinite."

Naisphi Moya praises Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Moya's celebration of influential South African women, broadcaster Faith Mangope and radio personality Jacinta Ngobese. This acknowledgement not only showcases their individual achievements but also emphasises a new generation of female leadership in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News