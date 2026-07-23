SAFA president Danny Jordaan publicly dismissed reports that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had already signed a one-year contract extension

Jordaan addressed the media in Sandton a day after returning from the FIFA World Cup, insisting no decision on Broos' future has been made

SAFA's National Executive Committee must still consider technical team recommendations before any official ruling on the coaching position is taken

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has publicly rejected reports claiming that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has signed a one-year contract extension, calling the claims baseless and misleading.

SAFA President Danny Jordaan had a tense moment with the journalists on Thursday on the Hugo Broos contract claims. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Jordaan made the remarks at a media briefing in Sandton, one day after returning from the FIFA World Cup. He was unequivocal in his dismissal of the circulating reports.

"There is no such thing that SAFA signed a one-year contract with Hugo Broos. It doesn't exist. It's nonsense. And this nonsense shouldn't be put out there," Jordaan told journalists.

SAFA's process still under way

While confirming that Broos remains Bafana Bafana's head coach, Jordaan stressed that any formal decision on his future must follow SAFA's internal governance framework. The technical team is required to submit a recommendation to the National Executive Committee (NEC), which will then make the final call on the coaching position.

When pressed by journalists for a timeline, Jordaan urged the public to be patient, noting that the FIFA World Cup had only concluded the previous day.

"South Africa must wait. South Africa must understand. The World Cup ended just yesterday," he said.

The press conference grew tense at points, with Jordaan interrupting one journalist mid-question.

"Don't interrupt when I'm talking… You're out of order. You must behave yourself," he said.

He also noted that he had not yet met with SAFA officials since his return.

"I arrived in the country yesterday from the World Cup. I did not even meet anybody from South Africa… We're having processes and things that must happen. So you must wait," Jordaan added.

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SAFA dismisses reports as 'false and misleading'

Jordaan's statements came a day after SAFA released a formal statement describing the contract extension reports as "false, unfounded and misleading." The Association confirmed that Broos remains bound by his current contract, which runs until the end of July 2026, and that the NEC has not approved any new arrangement.

This is not the first time SAFA has been forced to address speculation around Broos' future. Shortly after Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign ended, the Association similarly rejected reports that the Belgian coach had resigned, confirming he remained in charge of the national team at that time.

An official decision on Broos' future is expected only after SAFA's technical structures complete their post-tournament review and present recommendations to the NEC.

There have since been several indications that the experienced coach could make a U-turn and continue in the role. SAFA has not released an official statement regarding Broos' future, but according to Goal.com, the football governing body confirmed that former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has applied for the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News