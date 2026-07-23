The US Department of Justice filed denaturalisation complaints against ten naturalised citizens within the past month

Those named include a Medicare fraudster who billed over 886000 dollars and several convicted child abusers

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the accused lied about their past to gain citizenship unlawfully

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The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle in Washington and a picture of Donald Trump. Images: Pablo Morano and Samuel Corum

Source: Getty Images

The United States Department of Justice has moved to strip citizenship from ten naturalised Americans. Officials accuse each person of hiding serious crimes before becoming citizens, filing complaints across several federal courts.

The named individuals face allegations linked to fraud, drug trafficking and abusing minors. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche called it the largest denaturalisation campaign in the country’s history so far. He said every person on the list lied their way into American citizenship deliberately.

Serious crimes hidden from officials

The list includes Yoskmaikel Rodriguez Perez, a Cuban national convicted of Medicare fraud worth millions. He allegedly billed the health system more than $886000 before gaining citizenship in 2018.

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Urbano Vazquez Ortega, a Mexican national and former Washington priest, received fifteen years for abusing a minor. Martin Garcia Cardiel got a life sentence after abusing two young neighbours over several years.

Omar Cantu Montalvo concealed a drug trafficking conspiracy just months before applying for citizenship. Marcin Stanislaw Garbacz, a former Catholic priest from Poland, stole church funds and filmed a minor.

Murtaza Ali used three separate identities to file multiple immigration applications before naturalising in 2009. Fingerprint records later confirmed that every application belonged to the same man.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned that committing fraud during naturalisation forfeits the right to citizenship. Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said officials have “only scratched the surface” of the crackdown.

The Immigration and Nationality Act allows citizenship to be cancelled where material facts were concealed. Further denaturalisation cases against other naturalised citizens are expected in the coming months, officials confirmed.

This story was first reported by Briefly News’ sister site yen.com.gh.

Below is the X post from the Department of Justice.

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Source: Briefly News