A routine deportation operation turned tense when a group of Malawian returnees refused to leave their buses after arriving at the border from South Africa

Officials spent hours trying to resolve the standoff as frustrations mounted and the situation threatened to spiral out of control

The dramatic impasse eventually forced authorities to make a decision that changed the course of the journey

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There was a tense stand-off between Malawian returnees and authorities in the buses. Images: @ZANewsFlash/X and Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

MALAWI - A routine deportation exercise from South Africa ended in an unexpected standoff at the Mwanza Border post on Monday night after a group of Malawian returnees refused to disembark from the buses that had transported them home.

The group had been repatriated from South Africa’s Lindela Repatriation Centre as part of standard immigration enforcement procedures.

Malawians refuse to depart at border

According to Malawi24, tensions flared when the deportees declined to get off the vehicles upon arrival at Mwanza, insisting instead that they should be transported further into Malawi and dropped off in Blantyre.

Reports say South African authorities had handed over the group at the border in line with established protocol, which requires repatriated Malawians to be offloaded at Mwanza before continuing their onward journey by local arrangements. The returnees, however, rejected this arrangement, arguing that they should be afforded the same treatment as other Malawians returning from South Africa who are reportedly transported directly to Blantyre.

Government officials stationed at the border reportedly spent several hours engaging the group in an effort to explain the procedure and convince them to disembark. Despite repeated attempts at mediation, the situation remained unresolved as frustration among the returnees grew.

The standoff escalated when some of the deportees allegedly threatened to damage the buses if they were forced to remain at the border post. This raised concerns among officials and transport operators about potential property damage and further disorder.

Faced with rising tensions and the risk of escalation, authorities eventually agreed to a compromise. All 13 buses carrying the deportees were permitted to continue their journey deeper into Malawi, where they were expected to be dropped off at the Wenela Bus Depot.

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Rise in Malawian nationals in Pietermaritzburg

In related news, a rapid rise in displaced Malawian nationals has hit Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. The displacement follows the murder of a 29-year-old Malawian national, who was attacked and killed by a mob at the Jika Joe Informal Settlement. The incident forced foreign nationals to flee their homes and seek refuge in churches and mosques. The call for an additional facility comes amidst a broader humanitarian crisis affecting Malawian nationals across the province. Nearly 10,000 Malawians have sought refuge at Sherwood Hall in Durban due to threats linked to anti-illegal immigration protests.

Foreign nationals preparing to return home. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

SAPS break stampede among Malawian nationals

Previously, Briefly News reported that chaos erupted at the Durban Drive-In repatriation site, where thousands of Malawian nationals await repatriation processing.The stampede almost occurred after undocumented Malawians started pushing each other, eager to get to the front of the queue so that they could be processed first. It’s not the first time that police have had to deal with issues involving the Malawian migrants either. On Wednesday, 17 June 2026, violence erupted at the Sherwood Hall site as Malawian nationals clashed with police officers during a protest.

Source: Briefly News