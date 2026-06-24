Biometric screening in Durban leads to arrests, including one for child rape

Minister Schreiber defends profiling, emphasising adherence to immigration laws and community safety

Department collaborates with eThekwini Municipality, prioritising orderly repatriation processes

A man wanted for rape was found among the Malawians in Durban. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— The systematic biometric screening of thousands of undocumented Malawian nationals in Durban led to the arrest of an individual wanted for the rape of a child. The newly appointed Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, revealed this during an official oversight visit to a new temporary repatriation site established at the Old Drive-In location in Durban.

According to a video @jackson_rem posted on his X account, Schreiber spoke at the Old Drive-In site in Durban on 22 June 2026, where local officials recently relocated thousands of displaced individuals from Sherwood Hall. Schreiber defended the active profiling system and said that the verification exercise was not directed against Malawian citizens but focused entirely on national immigration laws, which mandate strict biometric checks before deportation procedures begin to ensure criminals face justice.

Dr Leon Schreiber enforces orderly repatriation

Schreiber said that his department would not allow an unmanaged repatriation process to compromise South African citizens. He said that the community was protected by its fundamental right to safety, justice and legal accountability from the state. He noted that biometric systems had already identified the individual wanted for child rape, who would have otherwise evaded trial and robbed the parents of justice.

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The Home Affairs minister said that his administration respects the national constitution and always follows the statutory rules. Schreiber also said that the department is completely aligned with the local eThekwini Municipality. He added that while external organisations frequently approached him and actively requested accelerated departures during the ongoing processing phase, the state remains entirely resolute in its support for biometric screening.

View the video on X here:

Tensions Rise at Durban Repatriation Site

In a related article, Briefly News reported that chaotic scenes unfolded at the Durban Drive-In repatriation site on 22 June 2026 as police intervened to prevent a stampede. Thousands of undocumented Malawian nationals, recently relocated from Sherwood Hall, are desperately rushing to be processed by Home Affairs. This desperation grows as the unofficial 30 June 2026 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa approaches.

Source: Briefly News