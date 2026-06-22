Mob violence leads to mass displacement of Malawian nationals in Pietermaritzburg

Malawian officials push for new temporary facilities to aid displaced citizens

Urgent calls for international support to assist repatriation efforts from South Africa

Malawians sought refuge after a Malawian national was killed. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PIETERMARTIZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL— A rapid rise in displaced Malawian nationals has hit Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. The displacement follows the murder of a 29-year-old Malawian national, who was attacked and killed by a mob at the Jika Joe Informal Settlement. The incident forced foreign nationals to flee their homes and seek refuge in churches and mosques.

According to SABC News, Malawian officials are urging the South African government and the Home Affairs Department to establish an additional temporary facility in Pietermaritzburg. This facility would help ease pressure on existing shelters and speed up the processing of those wishing to return home voluntarily. Currently, there are two temporary facilities in the province, both located in Durban. The facilities wee established after Malawians in Durban fled to Sherwood Hall following attacks and threats from mobs in their communities.

Malawian plight triggers urgent repatriation efforts

The call for an additional facility comes amidst a broader humanitarian crisis affecting Malawian nationals across the province. Nearly 10,000 Malawians have sought refuge at Sherwood Hall in Durban due to threats linked to anti-illegal immigration protests. To manage overcrowding at the hall, authorities initiated a relocation program, moving displaced individuals to an overflow staging area at the old Durban Drive-In site.

In cooperation with the Malawian government, officials have expanded processing systems, converting the approach from deportation to rapid voluntary repatriation. Buses have been deployed to transport hundreds of individuals daily back to Malawi. Meanwhile, authorities increased police deployments in Pietermaritzburg to stabilize affected areas, while stakeholders coordinate logistics to guarantee that those seeking to leave South Africa can do so safely.

Malawian government pleads for financial assistance

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Malawian government called on members of the international community to provide a helping hand in repatriating Malawians from South Africa. The call came as thousands are awaiting repatriation in KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of the country.

Source: Briefly News