DJ Zinhle's ZeeNation Fest 2026 promises a bigger celebration of women and South African culture

Empowerment remains central, aiming to inspire women through music, creativity, and shared experiences

This year's theme, Rodeo Cowgirl, embodies resilience, independence, and women taking control of their futures

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

DJ Zinhle opened up on the future of ZeeNation Fest. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Media personality, entrepreneur and DJ DJ Zinhle is preparing to bring back ZeeNation Fest, and this year's edition promises to be bigger, bolder and more purposeful than ever.

What started as a Women's Day celebration has grown into one of Johannesburg's most anticipated cultural events, blending music, fashion and female empowerment.

Speaking about the heart of ZeeNation Fest 2026, DJ Zinhle said the festival exists to honour women who continue to shape society and inspire future generations.

"ZeeNation Fest is a celebration of women who are shaping culture, creating opportunities and inspiring the next generation to dream bigger, take up space unapologetically and lead their own journeys."

A lineup that bridges generations

The early artist announcements have already generated excitement among fans, with legendary Kwaito star Professor and Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela among the names revealed.

According to DJ Zinhle, the lineup was carefully curated to reflect the evolution of South African culture.

"Every artist we bring onto the ZeeNation Fest stage represents a different chapter of South African culture," she explained.

She described Professor as an icon whose music has provided the soundtrack to many memorable moments, while Kamo Mphela embodies a younger generation that continues to push local culture onto the global stage.

Together, the artists tell "a story of evolution, influence and excellence."

"I wanted the lineup to feel familiar and nostalgic, while also reflecting the energy and creativity of where we are right now," she added.

For DJ Zinhle, ZeeNation Fest is ultimately about uniting different generations through shared experiences and music.

Empowering women beyond the stage

With the festival anchored around Women's Day, empowerment remains central to its mission.

DJ Zinhle said she wants women attending the event to leave feeling recognised and motivated.

"I want women to walk away feeling seen, celebrated and empowered," she said.

She emphasised that ZeeNation Fest extends beyond entertainment, describing it as a platform that acknowledges the contributions women make throughout the creative industry.

Whether they are artists, entrepreneurs, designers, content creators or business owners, she hopes attendees are reminded that their work matters.

"The goal is to create opportunities, build networks and inspire confidence in women who are building their own paths."

Why 'Rodeo Cowgirl' is the perfect theme for 2026

Fashion has become one of ZeeNation Fest's standout attractions, with attendees eagerly embracing each year's theme.

For 2026, the official theme is Rodeo Cowgirl.

While Western-inspired boots and hats may dominate social media, DJ Zinhle said the inspiration runs much deeper.

"This year's theme celebrates women who are boldly taking control of their lives, their careers and their futures."

She explained that the cowgirl symbolises resilience, confidence and independence.

"The cowgirl represents a woman who leads, who makes her own decisions and who isn't afraid to chart her own path."

DJ Zinhle opened up about her vision to expand ZeeNation Fest. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Bigger dreams for ZeeNation Fest

Although Johannesburg remains ZeeNation Fest's home, DJ Zinhle has ambitions that stretch far beyond the city.

"I definitely see ZeeNation Fest becoming something much bigger," she said.

Her long-term vision is to transform the event into a cultural platform that extends beyond a single day and location.

"The dream is for ZeeNation Fest to become a movement that celebrates women, culture and creativity on a much larger scale."

As ZeeNation Fest enters its next chapter, DJ Zinhle's message is clear: women deserve spaces where they can celebrate their achievements, build meaningful connections and confidently take the wheel of their own stories.

DJ Zinhle also opened up about her partnership with OMODA, saying the collaboration aligns perfectly with both her personal lifestyle and the values behind ZeeNation Fest. As a businesswoman, mother and creative, she said efficiency, innovation and practicality are non-negotiable.

"I don't believe women should have to choose between functionality and aspiration," she explained. "What I love about OMODA is that it understands that journey. It's a brand that embraces confidence, individuality and forward-thinking design, while also delivering on the practical needs of everyday life."

For DJ Zinhle, the partnership reflects the spirit of modern women who seamlessly navigate multiple roles while remaining firmly in the driver's seat of their own stories.

DJ Zinhle launches new perfume

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the ERA by DJ Zinhle brand continues to grow! On Wednesday, 1 April, she unveiled her new perfume, ZAZI. She had teased the product in a few posts beforehand, leaving many supporters curious.

The My Name Is hitmaker shared that the perfume features notes that embody feminine energy, remaining soft yet powerful.

Source: Briefly News