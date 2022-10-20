Menzi Ngubane and Joseph Shabalala received posthumous awards for their incredible hard work in the South African entertainment scene

The two national treasures have documentaries about their careers which will be shown in their honour at Ugu Film Festival

Menzi and Joseph are dearly loved in Mzansi as they both contributed significantly to South Africa's arts and cultural heritage

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Menzi Ngubane is a beloved South African actor who passed away after giving years to the TV industry. Joseph Shabalala was a member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and he will be honoured alongside Menzi at an upcoming film festival.

Menzi Ngubane and Joseph Shabalala are cemented in South African pop culture at Ugu film festival will remember them. Image: Getty Images/Jack Vartoogian/Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

The two legends made such an impact that they continue to be honoured after their passing. The Ubu Film Festival will be responsible for premiering two documentaries that delve into the iconic performers' lives.

Menzi Mgubane and Joseph Shabalala but not forgotten

TimesLIVE reports that Menzi, popularly known from Generations and Joseph from Ladysmith Black Mambazo, will be remembered for their work on South African TV and music. On 20 October 2022 Ugu Film Festival will open with a documentary about Joseph, who started Ladysmith Black Mambazo. They created a documentary Called Music is My Life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The festival will end with The Life and Times of Menzi Nugbane, which outlines his amazing career on TV and personal life The film director is Ntokozo Mahlalela, and the project is part of Menzi's family's efforts to commemorate man's talent in the film space. Menzi Ngubane's wife Sikelelwa Sishuba said:

“My husband was one in a million. He was the best in his craft. When you say Menzi Ngubane even a six-year-old knows him. I would like to keep his legacy going ... he was the best. A gem like that cannot be forgotten.”

The film festival director Zanele Nhlapo said they want to "reignite and revive the local film economy" by showing "inspiring local content, which affirms our creative and production capabilities as South Africans."

Menzi and Joseph are both recognisable icons. Many South Africans treasure them.

@KoleSalamanca commented:

"I have to see that Menzi Ngubane doccie."

@plantmomB, who watched Menzi's documentary in the cinema, was floored and tweeted:

"The Menzi Ngubane documentary makes me sick to my stomach!"

@ripplescrafts

"Bliss. Joseph Shabalala on @BBCRadio3- a most excellent way to get the morning started."

Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Abigail Kubeka get major awards for amazing life's work

Briefly News previously reported that Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Abigail Kubeka, will receive major accolades for their musical talent. The icons have been in the industry for years.

SAMPRA chose the two to receive major recognition at the Basadi In Music Awards. The special event was on 15 October 2022.

ZAlebs reports that Yvonne and Abigail's hard work will be honoured The two icons will get lifetime achievement awards at the Basadi Music Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News