The Mpumalanga High Court has postponed the case over former deputy president, David Mabuza's pension

Mabuza's R44.7 million pension was due to be paid out to his wife, Nonhlanhla Msibi, but this is being contested

South Africans weighed in on the ongoing legal drama, sharing their thoughts on who should benefit from the pension

The Mpumalanga High Court will decide on David Mabuza's R44 million pension payout.

GAUTENG – The battle over David 'DD' Mabuza’s pension will be decided in the Mpumalanga High Court on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

The former deputy president passed away in July 2025, and his R44.7 million pension was due to be paid out to his wife, Nonhlanhla Msibi. That decision has since been challenged in court as Mabuza's daughter, Tamara Silinda, and her mother Emunah want Alexforbes (formerly Alexander Forbes) to halt the payment. They want the payment halted until they can enforce their rights as beneficiaries.

Mabuza nominated his wife, Msibi, as the sole beneficiary, but Emunah argued in her court papers that she was Mabuza's customary wife, and their daughter Tamara was born out of that marriage.

What does Tamara’s lawyer argue?

Speaking outside the court on 23 September 2025, Doctor Sibuyi, the attorney representing Tamara, argued that his client shouldn’t have to suffer as a result of Mabuza’s passing.

"The law says when the deceased dies, it doesn't mean the lives of the dependents come to a standstill and they go to the street," Sibuyi said.

"If the money is invested with the beneficiary, the children are going to be destitute," he stated.

Sibuyi added that the nomination form only included a person's wishes, but it was just a guide. He insisted that the law was clear when it came to the issue of not neglecting the dependents of the deceased.

Tamara is asking for R40,000 monthly living expenses and R127,990 for her tuition fees until the issue of the beneficiaries is settled in court.

David Mabuza's family are caught in the middle of a legal battle over his R44 million pension.

What is happening with the court case?

The matter has been postponed until 30 September to allow for affidavits to be filed. Judge Johannes Hendrickus Roelofse ordered Alexforbes to file an affidavit clarifying their policy in line with the Constitution, considering Section 37 of the estates of the deceased.

"I cannot make a judgment with discrepancies on the policy clauses and right of estates. Hence, the court made the order that before 4 pm on Friday, September 26, Alexforbes should file that affidavit,” the judge said.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, as they debated the complex issue of who should benefit. Some also questioned why the daughter wanted so much per month.

@sontondlovu said:

“But all his kids must get something from the R44 million.”

@Lindo_Mnisi questioned:

“But did Tamara and all the other children or beneficiaries of DD Mabuza ask Make Patience Mnisi if she is willing to share something with them, and then she said no? Before going to court, did they speak to her first?”

@Noma_here stated:

“All of them are greedy. Let them cook😏.”

@SthembisoD39724 asked:

“R40k for what, really?”

@lesmakhen stated:

“She is entitled to get something per month, as a biological child.”

@M_Khutjo said:

“Tuition fees, I agree, but R40k maintenance? 🙆🏾‍♂️”

@Unpredi25323799 added:

“20 grand tops, 40 is too much.”

