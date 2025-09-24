The family of Obakeng "OB" Lebeloane are appealing for information about the whereabouts of the 28-year-old

The sales representative was last seen on 21 September 2025, after he left Cappello Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal

The family expressed concern about his safety, saying it was uncharacteristic of him to be in contact with them

A representative of the family spoke to Briefly News about OB's disappearance and how they hoped for a safe return

Durban resident, Obakeng Lebeloane, was last seen on 21 September 2025 as he left Cappellos Umhlanga. Image: Obakeng Lebeloane

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL – The family of Obakeng Lebeloane is appealing to the public for assistance in finding the resident of South Beach, Durban, who was last seen on Sunday, 21 September 2025.

The 28-year-old, who is also known as OB, was last seen in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal. His family are urging anyone with information regarding his mysterious disappearance to please come forward.

Where was OB last seen?

Lebeloane, who worked as a sales representative at a private school in La Lucia, was last seen at Cappello Umhlanga. Witnesses who last saw him said that he left the establishment in the early hours on Sunday. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Witnesses also noted that he left in his white Tata Indica, registration number HS53LBGP. OB’s phone is currently switched off, and there has been no contact with or from him since.

Family members concerned about his well-being

Following his disappearance, OB’s family travelled from Johannesburg to KZN, hoping to get more answers.

They confirmed that he had not returned to his apartment since leaving the establishment. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, a family representative said it was uncharacteristic of him not to be in touch with the family by now. The representative also explained that OB last contacted them on Saturday, 20 September 2025, and his friends last saw him as he left Cappellos.

“We are very worried and hope he comes back safe and sound.”

A missing person case has been opened at Durban Point Police Station in KZN under case number 276/09/2025.

Family confirm OB passed away

The family of the Durban resident confirmed to Briefly News on 24 September 2025 that the 28-year-old had passed away as a result of a car accident.

The family thanked all those who assisted in the search or prayed for his safe return. They have asked for privacy as they come to terms with the tragic update.

Obakeng Lebeloane’s family confirmed the tragic news that he passed away.

Source: Original

