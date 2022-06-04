All you need to know about Heather Helm and Matthew Lillard's relationship

Heather Helm has been in a marriage with her husband for over 20 years, and there are no indications in the media that the love is waning. The fact that she can balance her professional life with the responsibilities that come with being a wife and mother of three children indicates her disposition towards life.

Matthew Lillard and Heather Helm Lillard at the Voices for Five Acres 'Swingin' On A Star' gala in Pasadena, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Heather Helm mostly lived a private life without any fear of having her pictures taken by a random photographer before she met her husband, but everything changed afterwards. Her husband's fame means that she is also accorded special attention in public, though she seems to be comfortable with it.

Profile summary

Full name Heather Lilliard (neé Helm) Gender Female Date of birth 17th July 1971 Age 50 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pasadena, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-26-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Matthew Lilliard Children 3 School La Canada High School University University of California Profession Realtor

Heather Helm's age

The blonde realtor was born on 17th July in Pasadena, California, the United States of America. She celebrated her 50th birthday in 2022. Not much is known about her parents or siblings.

Heather Helm attended La Canada High School while growing up and went further to bag a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from the University of California in 1993.

Heather Helm's relationship

Heather is married to Matthew Lillard, popularly known as the voice of Shaggy in Scooby-Doo movies and animations. The lovebirds have been married since 2000.

Matthew Lillard (r) and Heather Helm during Focus Features Golden Globes After Party at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: E. Charbonneau

Before they eventually tied the knot, Heather Helm and Matthew Lillard's relationship began in 1998 when they met at a close associate's circle party.

Who are Heather Helm's children?

The union between Heather and Matthew has resulted in the birth of three children. The first child, a girl, was born in 2002 and named Addison Grace. In addition, the second child, also a girl named Macey, was born in 2004. In 2008, Heather made it a hat trick when she gave birth to her first and only son, christened Liam.

What is Heather Helm's job?

According to online sources, Heather's first job out of the university was at the Walt Disney Company, where she was the Director of Special Event Marketing. She has since taken on a new career challenge and is now mostly known as a force in the real estate industry.

She co-founded Compass with Ted Clark and is responsible for managing the estate section of the firm. Heather also works as a realtor at Pacific Union International, a company in real estate businesses.

What is Matthew Lillard doing now?

Mathew Lilliard is still a famous actor in the American industry who has been in the game for over two decades. He mainly played comical roles at the beginning of his career but has also gotten more serious roles.

He is currently the co-founder of a movie studio known as the Midnight Movie Club. His partner is Bill Whirly, and according to them, the project is to give movie enthusiasts a voice in the kind of movie they want the company to produce.

Actor Matthew Lillard and Heather Helm arrive at the Trouble With The Curve Premiere at Mann's Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Does Matthew Lillard have a disability?

Heather's husband talked about having learning disabilities while growing up. He offered information about how his father supported him by giving him the option of choosing between taking acting lessons and typing classes. Matthew Lynn Lilliard also mentioned that a teacher pointed out his acting brilliance despite his sluggishness towards learning.

Is Matthew Lillard rich?

Having been in many movies over the years, the actor can boast of a worth estimated to be $2 million. However, if you ask him directly, he will not describe himself as someone rich. Instead, he attests that he is living his best life with his kids and wife and would not change that for anything.

On the other hand, Heather Helm's professional career as a successful realtor has seen her amass many assets. Although details of her acquisitions have mostly been kept private, she lives a comfortable life with her husband and children in Los Angeles, California.

Heather Helm and her relationship with Matthew Lillard is still standing the test of time, and it is a positive indication that true love still exists in the world. She keeps her life private but gets to share beautiful moments with her husband and children.

