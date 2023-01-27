Who is Enrique Benzoni? Meet Jenny Scordamaglia's husband

Enrique Benzoni is an established businessman famous for being a television producer. Some of his popular productions are Miss Argentina and Miss Universe. He has rich experience in the communications and broadcasting field. Additionally, he has been the CEO and President of Miami TV since 2006.

He started his career in 1982 after working as a general producer at ATC. Photo: @Benzoni (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Besides his rich career profile, Enrique Benzoni only came to the limelight as a celebrity spouse. He is the husband of Jenny Scordamaglia, a celebrated Miami TV host. Despite being married to a celebrity, he likes to maintain his life private and little is known about his personal information.

Enrique Benzoni's profiles & bio summary

Full name Enrique Benzoni Date of birth 1953 Age 70 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Profession TV producer Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jenny Scordamaglia Famous for Being the husband of Jenny Scordamaglia

How old is Enrique Benzoni?

The celebrity spouse was born in 1953 in Miami, Florida, USA and is 70 years as of 2023. He was passionate about business and media when growing up. He credits his family for the encouragement and support to be where he is today.

Enrique has been the CEO and President of Miami TV since 2006. Photo: @Benzoni (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enrique Benzoin’s marriage

Enrique's wife is Jenny Scordamaglia, an actress, model, and television presenter. She is also a nature enthusiast. Jenny Scordamaglia and Enrique Benzoni met in 2009 and wedded after dating for two years. They tied the knot on August 20, 2011. As of February 2023, they do not have a child.

Enrique Benzoin’s wife

Jenny was born on September 16, 1988, and hails from Jersey City, United States. She moved to Uruguay when she was three months old and lived there until she turned 13. Despite her celebrity status, the beauty enjoys her life away from the public eye.

Enrique Benzoni’s career

He kicked off his career in 1982 after working as a general producer at ATC for almost 19 years and left in 2001. Five years later, he became the CEO and President of Miami TV.

What is Jenny Scordamaglia's net worth?

The media celebrity is worth between $1 million and $5 million. Her husband, Enrique, has a net worth estimated at $1 million.

Above is little-known information about Enrique Benzoni, popularly known as Jenny Scordamaglia's husband. Despite being in the media, he prefers to maintain a private life without sharing much of his personal information.

READ ALSO: Vladimir Curiel's bio, age, children, wife, occupation, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Vladimir Curiel's bio. Who is he? Vladimir is the father to celebrity musician Danielle Leigh Curiel, professionally called DaniLeigh. Danielle is many things wrapped up in one as she sings, writes songs, raps, dances, and choreographs.

Why is Vladimir famous? Now that Danielle is in the limelight, her father, Vladimir Curiel, has caught most of her fans' interest.

Source: Briefly News