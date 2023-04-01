List of schools in Hartbeespoort and their contact details (2023)

Parents always want the best for their children, and that includes education. They want educational opportunities to propel them into adulthood with success. Considering the many institutions available, choosing the right school for your child can take time and effort. This article discusses the best schools in Hartbeespoort in 2023.

Hartbeespoort schools are highly competitive, including private and public ones. These educational facilities are comparable to other schools in different parts of South Africa. You can make a decision based on your affordability and preference.

What are the best private schools in Hartbeespoort?

These institutions are appropriately equipped to prepare children for a directional progression to whichever career they choose. Below are some of Hartbeespoort's finest private schools.

1. Xanadu Private School

Address: 630 Kubla Khan Dr, Xanadu Eco Park, Hartbeespoort, 2079, South Africa

630 Kubla Khan Dr, Xanadu Eco Park, Hartbeespoort, 2079, South Africa Telephone: +27 12 000 9250

+27 12 000 9250 Email: info@xanaduschool.co.za

Founded in 1996, Xanadu Private School is a Christ-centred school that offers pre-primary, primary and high school education. The institution aims to encourage pupils to reach their fullest academic potential and develop their highest level of sporting excellence.

2. Mountain Cambridge School

Address: Portion 2 of Plot 21, Beethoven Road, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa

Portion 2 of Plot 21, Beethoven Road, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa Phone: +27 63 482 6822

+27 63 482 6822 Email: reception@themcs.co.za

Are you looking for an institution that offers an international system of education? Then Mountain Cambridge School is the place to be. The institution is a proud accredited Cambridge International school that provides the top quality global standard of education.

3. The Dream Center Academy

Address: 2 Villa Marique, 1 Mauser St, Ifafi, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa

2 Villa Marique, 1 Mauser St, Ifafi, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa Phone: +27 79 061 8935

This facility focuses on changing the way Africa tackles poverty and inequality. It has a policy of impacting students with requisite scientific and technical skills to help learners overcome day-to-day societal challenges.

4. Edison Academy

Address: 67 Meintjies Street, Schoemansville, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa

67 Meintjies Street, Schoemansville, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa Phone: +27 46 989 5634

+27 46 989 5634 Email: francois.leroux@edisonacademy.co.za

The school's main objective is to create a caring and innovative environment where students can experience success while achieving their full potential through extra-mural classes.

5. Little Seedlings Preschool

Address: 630 Kubla Khan Dr, Xanadu Eco Park, Hartbeespoort, 0279, South Africa

630 Kubla Khan Dr, Xanadu Eco Park, Hartbeespoort, 0279, South Africa Phone: +27 12 000 9250

+27 12 000 9250 Email: littleseedlings@firstsaints.org

Little Seedlings Preschool provides quality child care and hands-on learning experiences for children in a safe and caring Christian-centered community.

Public schools in Hartbeespoort

The school fees at public schools in Hartbeespoort are minimal to nothing. This is because the government provides funding every year. Check them out.

1. Meerhof School

Address: 64 Jan Smuts Ave, Meerhof, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa

64 Jan Smuts Ave, Meerhof, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa Phone: +27 12 259 1241

+27 12 259 1241 Email: meerhofskool@absamail.co.za

Every learner in this educational facility is special, unique and differently gifted. The school equips students with specialized training that lead them from dependence to independence. Swimming and soccer are some of the co-curricular activities offered at this centre.

2. Hartbeespoort High School

Address: Corner R511 and R514, Schoemansville, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa

Corner R511 and R514, Schoemansville, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa Phone: +27 12 253 1017

+27 12 253 1017 Email: admin@hsharties.co.za

Hartbeespoort High School is well known for its harmonious environment that promotes healthy academic competition among students.

3. Millstream Preparatory School

Address: Skeerpoort Road R560, Skeerpoort, 0232, South Africa

Skeerpoort Road R560, Skeerpoort, 0232, South Africa Phone: +27 82 061 3699

+27 82 061 3699 Email: info.millstreamschool@gmail.com

The school's main objective is to create a caring and innovative environment where children can experience success while achieving their full potential through curricular and extra-mural classes.

4. Generaal Hendrik Schoeman Laerskool

Address: 45 Marais St, Schoemansville, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa

45 Marais St, Schoemansville, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa Phone: +27 12 253 1011

+27 12 253 1011 Email: ghslaer@mweb.co.za

Generaal Hendrik Schoeman Laerskool expresses the knowledge, skills and values worth learning in South African schools. This facility aims to ensure that children acquire and apply knowledge and skills in ways that are meaningful to their own lives.

5. Ennis Thabong Primary

Address: Plot 485 Market Saarjiesnek, Hartbeespoort, 0250, South Africa

Plot 485 Market Saarjiesnek, Hartbeespoort, 0250, South Africa Phone: +27 12 259 3849

The educational centre has several extra-mural activities available to students. Participating in these activities can increase brain function and help learners concentrate and manage their time better, all of which contribute to higher grades.

FAQs

Here are the answers to the most common questions about the above-mentioned schools. Check them out for more information on your preferred school so far.

Who owns Pecanwood College? Pecanwood College is owned by ADvTECH, which is Africa's leading private education provider.

Pecanwood College is owned by ADvTECH, which is Africa's leading private education provider. How many schools are in Ladybrand? The South African city of Ladybrand has 44 schools, which are in all its suburbs and townships.

The South African city of Ladybrand has 44 schools, which are in all its suburbs and townships. How many schools are there in Mooi River? Six educational institutions serve the Mooi River municipal area, with numerous others further from town serving traditional farm labourer communities.

Six educational institutions serve the Mooi River municipal area, with numerous others further from town serving traditional farm labourer communities. How many schools are there in Graaff Reinet? There are 25 schools in the South African city of Graaff Reinet.

The above post answers the many searches of "Schools in Hartbeespoort". Academic excellence should not be the only criterion you look out for when selecting a school. Also, put into consideration if an institution provides extra-curricular activities. With that in mind, you can choose a facility that suits your child's capability and needs.

