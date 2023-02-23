Top jobs in the UK for skilled South African citizens (2023)

The United Kingdom usually offers scarce skills opportunities to skilled foreigners as listed on the UK Shortage Occupations List. Foreigners who meet the stipulated requirements can apply for a related work visa. Top jobs in the UK for South African citizens include opportunities in the engineering and healthcare fields.

South Africans can apply for work listed on the UK Shortage Occupations List. Photo: 10'000 Hours

South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. The youth are the most disadvantaged, as thousands of graduates enter the labour market yearly. The lack of jobs locally necessitates the need for overseas job applications.

Can a South African citizen work in the UK?

Yes. Mzansi citizens with skills needed in the United Kingdom can work in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. You must meet the stipulated work requirements to be allowed in the territory.

How can a South African get a job in the UK?

To get work in the United Kingdom, your job specialization must be on the UK Shortage Occupations List. You can also present a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) from a licensed UK organization.

Do South Africans need a work visa for the UK?

Mzansi citizens with valid South African passports must get a UK work visa to work in England, Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland. The UK work visa does not apply to the following groups of people;

South Africans visiting the UK for holiday

If you are going to the UK for a conference or business

If you have partners with UK or EU citizenship

South Africans who have parents or grandparents born in the UK or Europe.

South Africans need a work visa to work in the United Kingdom. Photo: 10'000 Hours

Which jobs are in demand in UK for foreigners?

These are the scarce jobs in the United Kingdom as listed on the UK Shortage Occupations List for skilled worker visas;

Code Scarce skill UK area with shortage Annual salary (80% of going rate) 1181 Health services, public managers and directors All 4 UK countries £30,720 (£15.15 per hour) 1242 Residential, domiciliary, and day care managers and proprietors All 4 UK countries £21,360 (£10.53 per hour) 2111 Nuclear industry (Only chemical scientists) Scotland only £21,360 (£10.53 per hour) 2112 Biological scientists and biochemists All 4 UK countries £23,760 (£11.72 per hour) 2113 Physical scientist (including engineering geologist, hydrogeologist, geophysicist, geoscientist, geochemist, technical services manager in the decommissioning of waste areas of the nuclear industry, senior resource geologist and staff geologist in the mining sector) England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland £29,200 (£14.40 per hour) 2114 Social and humanities scientists (only archaeologists) All 4 UK countries £20,720 (£10.22 per hour) 2121 Civil engineers All 4 UK countries £28,000 (£13.81 per hour) 2122 Mechanical engineers All 4 UK countries £26,720 (£13.18 per hour) 2123 Electrical engineers All 4 UK countries £29,600 (£14.60 per hour) 2124 Electronics engineers All 4 UK countries £27,760 (£13.69 per hour) 2126 Design and development engineers All 4 UK countries £27,280 (£13.45) 2127 Production and process engineers All 4 UK countries £26,480 (£13.06 per hour) 2129 Engineering professionals not classified elsewhere All 4 UK countries £26,160 (£12.90 per hour) 2135 IT business analysts, architects, and systems designers All 4 UK countries £29,280 (£14.44 per hour) 2136 Programmers and software development professionals All 4 UK countries £26,640 (£13.14 per hour) 2137 Web design and development professionals All 4 UK countries £20,800 (£10.26 per hour) 2139 Cyber security specialists All 4 UK countries £25,440 (£12.54 per hour) 2216 Veterinarians All 4 UK countries £26,000 (£12.82 per hour) 2425 Actuaries, economists, and statisticians (Only bio-informaticians and informaticians) All 4 UK countries £26,240 (£12.94 per hour) 2431 Architects All UK countries £28,000 (£13.81 per hour) 2461 Quality control and planning engineers All 4 UK countries £24,400 (£12.03 per hour) 3111 Laboratory technicians All 4 UK countries £14,560 (£7.18 per hour) 3411 Artists All 4 UK countries £16,800 (£8.28 per hour) 3414 Dancers and choreographers (Must be skilled classical ballet dancers or skilled contemporary dancers who meet the standard required by internationally recognized UK ballet or contemporary dance companies. The company must be endorsed as being internationally recognized by a UK industry body such as the Arts Councils (of England, Scotland or Wales)) England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland £23,840 (£11.76 per hour) 3415 Musicians (Must be skilled orchestral musicians who are leaders, principals, sub-principals or numbered string positions, and who meet the standard required by internationally recognized UK orchestras. The orchestra must a full member of the Association of British Orchestras) England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland £22,000 (£10.85 per hour) 3416 Arts officers, producers and directors All 4 UK countries £24,000(£11.83 per hour) 3421 Graphic designers All 4 UK countries £18,800(£9.27 per hour) 5215 Welding trades (must be high integrity pipe welders, where the job requires 3 or more years’ related on-the-job experience. This experience must not have been gained through illegal working) England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland £18,240(£8.99 per hour) 6146 Senior care workers All 4 UK countries £13,520 (£6.67 per hour)

South Africans can also get work in the UK by applying for these scarce skills in the healthcare and education sectors.

Code Scarce skill UK area with shortage 2211 Medical practitioners All 4 UK countries 2212 Psychologists All 4 UK countries 2213 Pharmacists All 4 UK countries 2217 Medical radiographers (All positions including radiotherapy practitioners and technologists) All 4 UK countries 2219 Health professional workers not classified elsewhere. All 4 UK countries 2221 Physiotherapists All 4 UK countries 2222 Occupational therapists All 4 UK countries 2223 Speech and language therapists All 4 UK countries 2231 Nurses All 4 UK countries 2314 Secondary education teaching professionals (Only for teachers in mathematics, physics, science (where an element of physics will be taught), computer science and modern foreign languages) England Wales Scotland Northern Ireland 2314 Secondary education teaching professionals in Gaelic Only Scotland 2315 Primary and nursery education teaching professional (Only for Gaelic medium teachers) Only Scotland 2442 Social workers All 4 UK countries 3213 Paramedics All 4 UK countries 6141 Nursing auxiliaries and assistants All 4 UK countries

What is the Shortage Occupations List?

SOL is a list of jobs in the United Kingdom that local employers struggle to fill, and it is sensible to address the shortages with migrant worker employment. The jobs on the list get special dispensation from the immigration office to ensure employers can easily fill such vacancies with foreign labour. Occupations on the SOC are usually recommended by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) and decided by the UK government.

Engineering is one of the most sought-after skill in the United Kingdom. Photo: Nitat Termmee

What is a Certificate of Sponsorship?

It is an electronic certificate that a UK employer assigns to a migrant worker. The CoS has a unique number that the foreign worker uses to apply for a visa within three months. A worker cannot apply for a UK visa more than three months before the start date of the job listed on the CoS.

What are the different types of UK work visas?

The different types of work visas for the UK include;

Visa type Significance Skilled worker visa You can stay in the UK to do an eligible job with an approved employer. UK start-up visa If you want to set up an innovative business in the UK that is different from other businesses in the market UK graduate visa Gives applicant permission to live in the UK for at least 2 years after successfully completing a course in the UK. UK domestic worker visa If you are a domestic worker in a private household and have worked for your employer for at least one year. High potential individual visa You must have been awarded a qualification by an accredited university in the last five years. Allows you to live in the UK for at least 2 years International sportsperson visa For an elite sportsperson or qualified coach with international status Minister of religion visa If you have been offered a job opportunity within a faith community in the UK Youth mobility scheme visa For youths aged between 18 and 30 who want to live and work in the UK for up to two years. Frontier worker permit If you want to work in the UK but stay in another country Senior/specialty worker visa Allows you to live in the UK for an eligible job at your employer's UK branch. Expansion worker visa Allows applicant to set up a branch of an overseas business that is yet to start trading in the UK. Secondment worker visa If your overseas employer is transferring you to the UK to work for a different organization. The employer must have a high value contract with the UK company. Service supplier visa If you have a contract to offer services to a UK company as an employee of an overseas company or as a self-employed professional based overseas Graduate trainee visa Allows a graduate trainee to stay in the UK to work for their employer in the UK company branch Innovator visa Allows you to set up an innovative business in the UK. The business must have been endorsed by an approved body Creative worker visa (Temporary) If you have been offered a job in the UK as a creative worker Seasonal worker visa (Temporary) Allows you to stay in the UK and work in horticulture for up to six months or poultry from 18th October to 31st December. International agreement worker visa (Temporary) If you will be contracted to do a job covered by international law or treaty while in the UK Charity worker visa (Temporary worker) Allows you to do unpaid voluntary work for a charity. Scale-up worker visa Allows you to stay in the UK and do an eligible job for a fast-growing UK business.

How do I get a skilled worker visa for the UK from South Africa?

Applications for skilled worker visas from outside the UK are made online. You must also visit a UK visa application centre to prove your identity. Ensure all the relevant documents are processed. Documents needed include CoS, proof of knowledge of English, valid passport, employer details, criminal record certificate, relevant medical papers, and proof of enough savings to support yourself in the UK.

How long does it take to get a UK visa?

UK visa processing times vary with several factors, including the type of visa being applied for and eligibility. The waiting time starts when an applicant submits their application online and attends a biometric appointment and ends when you get a letter or email with a decision. There is also priority processing for certain special applicants, including skilled workers. To fast-track the visa processing time, an additional fee is paid.

UK visas usually take several months to be processed but special visas like skilled worker visas can be fast-tracked. Photo: Cristian Storto Fotografia

Jobs in the UK for South African citizens offer hope to thousands of local graduates struggling to get employment. Landing UK jobs for South Africans is also an excellent opportunity to earn a decent salary that matches your skill set.

