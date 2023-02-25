Jeppe College: policing course, fees, prospectus, requirements

Jeppe College is a nationally recognised FET institution accredited by Umalusi. The Department of Education, under the Private Further Education and Training Act, 2006 (Act 16 of 2006), licensed it as Private Education Service Provider. The college also provides internationally recognised credentials, so going through details about the Jeppe College policing course is beneficial.

Jeppe College is one of the institutions with the nation's well-being in mind since it is determined to offer the best quality of education focused on ensuring students' competence in the job market. So, if you are looking for a reputable institution to build your skill set, consider going through these details about the Jeppe College policing course.

Jeppe College policing course

Course name: Diploma in policing

Diploma in policing NQF level: 6

6 Number of credits required: 360

360 Qualification code: DPPO20/DPPOO0

DPPO20/DPPOO0 SAQA ID: 100957

100957 CHE NUMBER: H16/14241/HEQSF

H16/14241/HEQSF Campus where offered: Soshanguve South Campus, Distance Education service points

and Online Presentation

Does Jeppe College offer policing course?

The college has six faculties offering full-time and part-time courses, like the Jeppe College short courses, on different academic levels. The policing and Tactical Road Traffic Operations courses are offered under the Policing Academy. So, if you wish to pursue a career in this field, go through these details.

What requirements are needed to study policing?

If you wish to pursue a diploma in policing at Jeppe College, you ought to meet the following requirements:

Applicants with a senior certificate obtained before 2008

If you obtained your senior certificate in 2008 or prior, you need to meet to have an equivalent qualification with English at a higher grade D symbol or standard grade C symbol. You also need two other subjects at a Higher Grade, one with a D symbol.

Selection criteria

Symbol HG value SG value A 7 6 B 6 5 C 5 4 D 4 3 E 3 2 F 2 1

According to the Swedish formula, as highlighted in the table above, applicants who attain at least 24 points qualify for admission.

Applicants with a National Senior Certificate obtained in or after 2008

Admission is also open for applicants with a National Senior Certificate with a bachelor's degree or a diploma or an equivalent qualification. The applicant is required to have an achievement level of not less than 3 for English, 3 for Mathematics, Technical Mathematics or Mathematical Literacy. You qualify for this criteria if you have an Admission Point Score of at least 20, which does not include Life Orientation.

Applicants with a national certificate (vocational)

You also qualify for application if you have a national certificate with a bachelor's degree or diploma. However, you need a 50% score in English, 50% for Mathematics or Mathematical Literacy, 50% for Life Orientation and 50% for any three compulsory vocational subjects.

Selection criteria

You need an Admission Point Score of at least 20, excluding Life Orientation, to qualify for selection.

Jeppe College online application for 2023

You can leverage the two main application modes at Jeppe College to apply for full-time or Jeppe College part-time courses. You can fill in the on-campus registration form or opt for online registration.

Jeppe College prospectus students

If you attain the required Admission Point Score, you qualify for admission; hence, you do not have to worry about further assessment being done. However, your acceptance to the Jeppe policing course will depend on the available capacity according to the Student Enrolment Plan. Once a programme is full, the department will place the excess candidates on a waiting list to provide an opportunity for applicants to fill the places of accepted applicants who do not register or accept their offers on time.

Jeppe college communicates to Jeppe College prospectus for 2023 to update them on the status of their application. Communication is made from the Office of the Registrar.

Jeppe College policing course application

Jeppe College policing course is offered in three modes, at the Soshanguve South Campus, distance learning and online learning. However, the online learning option is currently not available. Intake for the Soshanguve South Campus option is available in January, while distance learning is available in July.

What are the requirements to study policing? You need the following prior to applying to Jeppe College:

Three certified copies of your ID

Three certified copies of your parent or legal guardian's ID

One ID-size photo

A certified copy of your latest school report/Grade 9 or Higher

A unique Email address and cellphone number

How many years does a diploma in policing take?

The minimum duration to pursue the Jeppe College diploma in policing is three years.

Jeppe College fees for 2023

Jeppe college charges a registration fee of R1,500, payable only once. For inquiries about the Jeppe College courses and fees, you can contact them through the following details:

Telephone number: 012 323 5927

012 323 5927 Fax: 012 323 0503

012 323 0503 Email: campusmanagerpta@jeppecollege.co.za

Does Jeppe College offer bursaries?

It is one of the private FET colleges; hence, it does not offer bursaries to learners. However, the institution has a bursary test in February, and successful candidates qualify for a percentage discount on their tuition fees.

Jeppe College is one of the South African institutions determined to address educational and training imbalances. It attains this goal by offering a wide range of courses, and details about the Jeppe College policing course highlight the straightforward application process.

