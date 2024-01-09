Facts and photos of Tatum Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's son

The celebrity status of Tatum Thompson's parents thrusted him into the limelight at a very tender age. Unfortunately, he was born during a murky phase of his parents' relationship; hence, they did not settle on his name. As a result, they called him Baby Kardashian, a name that stuck around during the first ten months of his life. How did his parents finally settle on his official name?

Tatum Thompson was born via surrogacy, and Khloé, his mother, admitted to struggling to connect with her newborn son as she did with True, her five-year daughter. She referred to the experience as weird. Did that contribute to the delay in naming baby Tatum?

Tatum Thompson's profile summary and bio

Full name Tatum Robert Thompson Initial name Baby Kardashian Gender Male Age 1 year old (as of 2023) Date of birth 22nd July 2022 Birthday 22 July Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States Nationality American Mother Khloé Kardashian(reality TV star) Father Tristan Thompson(reality TV star) Sibling 1 (True Thompson) Aunts Kourtney, Kim, Kendal and Kylie Jenner Uncle Rob Grandparents Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Who is Tatum Thompson?

Tatum is Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's second-born baby. His parents reportedly had not come up with a name before his birth. According to reports, they were facing their relationship issues.

Tatum Thompson's age

Baby Kardashian was born on 22 July 2022 in the USA. He is one year old as of 2023.

Tatum Thompson's photos

Unlike most celebrities, Khloe and Tristan share their son's photos on social media platforms. These are some of his adorable pictures on their Instagram accounts.

Tristan Thompson and his son

Tristan shared this photo of one of their daddy-son moment on his Instagram to celebrate his son's birthday. He followed it up with a beautiful caption.

Multiple personalities at play

These little photos of baby Tatum showcasing different personalities are a testament to how much Khloe enjoys motherhood. They are also little memories of his milestones.

A model?

When Khloe shared these photos of Tatum in different costumes, fans were convinced he should consider being a model. Others could not hide their excitement about how good he looked.

Did Khloé Kardashian change her son's name?

Months into Tatum's birth, the public was unsure about his real name since his family called him Baby Kardashian. As part of the state's requirement, his mother listed him as Baby Kardashian on his birth certificate.

Khloé Kardashian addressed the matter on the Jennifer Hudson Show, stating she wanted to meet her son before naming him. So, what did Khloé change Tatum's name to? Khloé officially changed her son's name to Tatum Robert Thompson in August 2023. She announced the news about Tatum Thompson's full name on the third season of The Kardashians.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian honoured her dad, Robert, in Tatum Thompson's middle name. They also maintained the T theme, Tatum Robert.

Who is the father of Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum?

Tatum Thompson's father, Tristan Thompson, is a reality TV star and former professional basketball player. He was initially affiliated with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tatum Thompson's parents have been on and off since 2016 when they started dating. Though Tristan seems to have moved on with an unknown woman, he is still actively involved in his kids' lives. He attended Tatum Thompson's birthday and wished him a happy first birthday on his Instagram account.

What happened with Khloé and Tristan Thompson?

Khloé and Tristan Thompson's relationship was filled with happy and heartbreaking tales. What started as a playful romance filled with public displays of attention turned into nasty breakups marred by cheating scandals. Despite the rollercoaster of events, Khloé has supported her baby daddy for the sake of their two kids, True and Tatum.

In November 2023, Khloé addressed Tristan's third child for the first time. Theo, Tristan's child, was born to Maralee Nichol and his paternity was revealed in January 2022.

Tristan conversed with different members of the Kardashians family to alleviate the tension and awkwardness. Khloé weighed in on the matter, saying, "Time has gone by. It is done." She added, "My son is here, your other son is here, and some of their emotions have settled down — not forgotten, not forgiven, any of that — just settled down,"

Tatum Thompson's net worth

Tatum was born to the Kardashian family, surrounded by money. Even though it is still unclear how much he is worth, his parents are significantly wealthy. Khloé Kardashian, his mother, is worth $60 million, while Tristan Thompson is worth $45 million as of 2023.

Baby Tatum Thompson's birth thrust his mother into vulnerability since she struggled to bond with him. Furthermore, her relationship with his father was strained since he was allegedly involved in infidelity before Tatum's birth. Nonetheless, the two parents have put their differences aside for their kids' sake.

