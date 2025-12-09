The heavy rainfall is expected to take a backseat for warmer conditions as the week progresses

The South African Weather Service predicted that while parts of the country will be hit by severe rainfall during the week, the conditions will not remain severe for long

Johannesburg's weather is also expected to be warmer and clearer, with showers expected in the late afternoon

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

There will be thunderstorms in the country in the next two days. Image: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Even though weather conditions in the country are expected to improve throughout the week, Johannesburg could experience severe rainfall as the storms continue for the next two days.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), an 80% chance of rainfall is expected for Johannesburg on 10 December 2025. The temperatures will hover around 27°C. The day will end with thunderstorms accompanied by hail, potential localised flooding, and strong winds.

Weather for 10 and 11 December 2025

SAWS also predicted that parts of Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, Free State, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, and the entire KwaZulu-Natal should expect a 60% chance of rain with thundershowers, heavy winds, and accompanying hail on 10 December. The western part of the county, including parts of the Western Cape, the Free State, the North West, and the Northern Cape, will experience hot conditions. There will be clear skies in Prieska and Kimberley in the Northern Cape and Cape Town, and the skies will be partly cloudy in Vryburg in the North West.

The temperature is expected to increase in the country on 11 December as parts of the Western Cape, including Cape Town, will experience very hot temperatures. The rest of the country will experience warmer temperatures and a 30% chance of rainfall. The western parts of Limpopo will experience thunderstorms, and wind speeds off the west coast will reach between 50 to 60 knots, bringing gale-force winds to the coast.

Festive season weather

South Africa experienced heavy rainfall when the festive season began in late November. Severe weather persisted in KwaZulu-Natal on 3 December. The province was hit by severe thunderstorms, hail, excessive lightning, and heavy downpours. SAWS issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal where the weather was the most severe.

SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for four provinces on 5 December 2025, including Northern Cape, North West, Free state, and parts of Eastern Cape. The provinces experienced localised flooding in informal settlements, low-lying bridges, and susceptible roads.

SAWS said parts of the country, including Johannesburg, will experience rainfall. Image: Media24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

