SAWS Warns of Severe Thunderstorms for Weekend in 3 Provinces

The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level warning for the weather in three provinces on 5 December 2025

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to hit the provinces, with a large percentage of South Africa experiencing scattered rainfall

South Africans were weary of the downpours, and some were eager for the rainfall season to come to an end

GAUTENG — The rainfall season shows no sign of slowing down as the South African Weather Service warned that heavy rainfall will continue into the upcoming weekend.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), a Yellow Level 2 Warning for severe thunderstorms was issued for parts of the North West, the Northern Cape, the Free State, and parts of the Eastern Cape for 5 December 2025. These areas will experience heavy downpours, which will cause localised flooding on susceptible roads, settlements, and low-lying bridges. Cities including Vryburg in the North West, Kimberley in the Northern Cape, and most of the Free state will be affected.

Weather for weekend of 6 and 7 December

SAWS said the weather for the upcoming weekend of 6 and 7 December will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, especially in the central and eastern parts of the country. Scattered showers are expected in much of the country. Parts of Mpumalanga and the Free State, most of Gauteng, and the entire KwaZulu-Natal will experience a 60% chance of rain with cool conditions on 6 December.

Conditions are expected to continue into the following day. A higher percentage of rainfall is expected in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the North West, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape. A 70% chance of rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in these areas.

The weather in recent days had been severe and dangerous. A tornado was spotted forming near the Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal in a viral video that was posted on 2 December 2025. The tornado formed in severe conditions in the province, which experienced flooding.

SAWS also issued a Yellow Level 1 Warning as severe weather persisted in KwaZulu-Natal on 3 and 4 December. The province experienced excessive lightning, hail, and heavy downpours, which caused flooding in low-lying areas and damaged infrastructure.

South Africans are tired of the rain

Netizens commenting on Facebook expressed their frustration with the weather.

Vanessa Phukubye said:

Hai no, man, this rain is really annoying now.

Robbi Addison said:

"Not another weekend of it. When will we see the sun?"

Tracia LEboho asked:

"Should I cry or what?"

Botlhale Ramsy said:

"We're tired of these tornado-producing thunderstorms."

