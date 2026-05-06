WESTVILLE, KWAZULU-NATAL— The National Coloured Congress (NCC) is concerned about the whereabouts of its president, Fadiel Adams, who was arrested in the Western Cape on 5 May 2026.

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The NCC demanded answers about Fadiel Adams' whereabouts. Image: Rsa News

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Speaking to SABC News, NCC National Organiser Nasmi Jacobs said the party reached out to the attorneys to investigate Adams’ whereabouts. He said the police informed them that he would be at the Westville Police Station in Durban at 4 pm. However, by 5 pm, he had not arrived.

NCC is concerned about Fadiel Adams

Jacobs alleged that the police denied the lawyer his right to see his client, Adams. He said the arrest was part of a witch hunt. He remarked that the police allegedly raided the wrong properties without court orders or arrest warrants and came like a rogue unit.

Police mum on Fadiel Adams’ whereabouts

According to Eyewitness News, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Adams is en route to KwaZulu-Natal, where he will be processed before his court appearance. He added that Adams’ whereabouts cannot be divulged.”

A look at Fadiel Adams’ arrest

Fadiel Adams was arrested on 5 May after the police issued an arrest warrant for him. The police attempted to reach him at his listed properties, but without success. The police called on Adams to hand himself over. Adams was accused of interfering with the murder case of former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. He denied the allegations against him, but later handed himself over to the police. He was charged with fraud and obstruction of justice.

Source: Briefly News