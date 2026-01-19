Gary Botha, 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok, appointed head coach of Pretoria-based Harlequins for 2026

Botha brings elite international experience and a proven track record in player and coach development

The move is part of Harlequins’ long-term strategy to professionalise the club and strengthen South African rugby pathways

Pretoria-based Harlequins have appointed former Springbok hooker and 2007 Rugby World Cup winner Gary Botha as head coach for the 2026 season. The move represents a major step in the club’s professionalisation strategy and signals renewed investment in developing South African rugby at the club level.

Danie Rossouw of South Africa (front) is tackled by Richie McCaw, watched by Gary Botha during the 2007 Tri-Nations match between South Africa and New Zealand. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Botha brings extensive international experience, having represented the Springboks with distinction and enjoyed professional stints overseas, including with England’s Harlequins in the Premiership. His return to domestic rugby provides young players the chance to learn from a World Cup-winning professional with elite expertise.

What will Botha's role entail?

Harlequins' management emphasises that Botha’s role extends beyond first-team coaching. He will oversee performance strategy, player and coach development, and match-day operations. The club’s five-year plan focuses on high-performance standards, professional infrastructure, and clear pathways for player progression while using rugby as a tool for community engagement.

Chairman Gert Mulder praised the appointment, saying,

“Gary brings credibility, leadership, and elite experience to Harlequins. This move demonstrates our commitment to building a competitive and sustainable rugby programme aligned with the future of South African rugby.”

Botha’s experience as both a player and a coach positions him to influence club success and the broader talent pipeline feeding into the Springboks, reinforcing South Africa’s high-performance rugby system.

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok and club veteran

Gary van Ginkel Botha (born 12 October 1981 in Pretoria) is a former professional hooker who played from 2002 to 2013, representing top teams in South Africa, England, and France. He earned 16 Springbok caps between 2005 and 2007 and was part of South Africa’s victorious 2007 Rugby World Cup squad in France.

Botha began his career with the Sharks before becoming a key player for the Blue Bulls provincial team and the Bulls franchise in Super Rugby. He won the 2007 Super 14 title with the Bulls and multiple Currie Cup championships with the Blue Bulls.

Breyton Paulse, Jannie Du Plessis, Gary Botha, Gerrie Britz and Derick Hougaard of the Springboks warm up during a South Africa Springboks training session at Belfast Rugby Club. Image: Lee Warren

Source: Getty Images

During his Springbok career, Botha played alongside some of South Africa’s greatest players. In the front row and forwards, he shared the field with John Smit, the captain and hooker; veteran prop Os du Randt; world-class lock Victor Matfield; dominant lock Bakkies Botha; powerful prop BJ Botha, who is not related; loose forward Schalk Burger; and versatile back-row player Danie Rossouw.

In the backline, Botha’s teammates included speedster wing Bryan Habana, scrum-half Fourie du Preez, centre Jean de Villiers, fly-half Butch James, and experienced fullback Percy Montgomery. Together, this squad combined experience, skill, and tactical precision, forming one of the most formidable South African teams in recent history.

