Comedian Mpho Popps has captivated South Africans following his intimate interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill

The local funnyman dazzled audiences with his witty sense of humor but also pulled heartstrings after opening up about his father's suicide and his own struggle with depression

Taking to social media, Mzansi praised Popps for his candid testimony and offered encouraging words

Comedian Mpho Popps has South Africans singing his praises after a recent interview with Mac G. In the hour-long segment, the DStv Viewer's Choice Award nominee opened up about everything from holding down odd jobs to get through university to a hilarious run-in with AKA.

However, it's his candid testimony about depression that really had fans raving. Speaking on the podcast, Mpho recalled the first time he heard of Riky Rick's passing.

Tragically, the news of Riky's death struck a deeply personal chord with Popps who had struggled through his own father's suicide.

"I come from a line of my dad committing suicide so when I was young, my dad committed suicide and I've seen what it can do to a family and for years I'd blame him," he told Mac G.

Popps says he had to put himself through varsity after his dad's death, working many odd jobs.

And while the loss of his father caused a lifelong trauma, the comedian made sure to offer some much-needed encouragement to anyone still suffering from depression:

"People think it's just random voices but it's actually just you. It's what you choose to keep replaying over and over. A lot of us just need to deal with the fact that we have trauma," he shared.

South Africans soon took to the social media streets applauding the comic for sharing his difficult but encouraging story.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Neo_Section said:

"Just watched #podcastandchillwithmacg, Mpho Popps when he talks of depression emajiteni really touched something in me."

@kay_mahapa said:

"If this episode of Podcast & Chill doesn’t prove to people that Mpho Popps is the funniest comedian in SA, IDK what will."

