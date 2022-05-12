Trevor Manuel has decided to take controversial broadcaster JJ Tabane to court after he refused to take back his Cope comments

Tabane came under fire from the former ANC national executive committee (NEC) member following allegations that Manuel played a part in Cope's formation

Trevor Manuel demanded that JJ Tabane should retract his statements, but the broadcaster has maintained that he did not defame anyone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Controversial political commentator JJ Tabane has landed in hot water once again. Tabane could see himself appearing before the court of law after refusing to retract his statement on former cabinet minister Trevor Manuel.

Trevor Manuel has threatened to take JJ Tabane to court after refusing to take back his words. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The broadcaster accused Manuel of playing a pivotal role in the formation of Cope. He made these allegations on the popular podcast Hustler's Corner.

According to News24, Manuel gave Tabane an ultimatum to retract his malicious allegations or face going to prison. Per the outlet, Tabane was given until the end of business on Wednesday, 11 May to take back his words or face the consequences. He said:

"If Tabane refuses to retract, the only means I have to make him retract is to take the legal route."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tabane is sticking to his word and will not retract TimesLIVE reports. Instead, the controversial media personality who never shies away from controversy said he is ready to face Manuel in the court of law. He said:

“I stand by that answer and have no intention of withdrawing it or making any apology as demanded by you. If you choose to take legal action, I will defend it vigorously.”

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions. South Africans have shared mixed reactions to the ongoing feud.

@SpheDludla said:

"JJ Tabane has until 5 pm to apologise to Trevor Manuel for claiming that he was part of the people that formed COPE. I wouldn't even wait for 5 pm if I were JJ. I'd apologise promptly on all my social media platforms. Trevor has a war chest the size of a provincial budget."

@McBills89 commented:

"People who believe Ace and Zuma helped in the formation of ATM want JJ Tabane to show proof that Trevor Manual formed COPE. Bloody Hypocrites."

Waste of taxpayers’ money: EFF slams R22m monumental flag project, tells Nathi Mthethwa to review use of funds

Briefly News previously reported that The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are up in arms concerning the proposed project for the R22 million monumental flags project announced by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture recently.

The political party has criticised the project as "a gross and wasteful intended expenditure".

Monumental flags are installed by countries to express their identity and pride. The initiative was initially announced in February 2022.

Source: Briefly News