The introduction of the General Education Certificate (GEC) for Grade 9 pupils will mark a departure from the conventional educational structures

The innovative model promises to address the long-standing challenge of young learners exiting the system without a national qualification

With a focus on technical subjects, the GEC is set to redefine the educational landscape for Grade 9 learners

The new general education certificate will help learners improve opportunities. Images: Stuart Fox

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The introduction of the General Education Certificate (GEC) for Grade 9 pupils is underway.

Grade 9 learners' new opportunities

According to ENCA, this aims to tackle the persistent issue of young learners exiting the education system without a national qualification.

The Basic Education Department has revealed that the certificate's draft has been submitted to the qualifications regulator Umalusi for a comprehensive review and subsequent approval.

Once sanctioned, the GEC is poised to revolutionise the educational landscape by offering Grade 9 learners a shift towards more technical subjects. The GEC, designed on the innovative three-stream model, encompasses academic, vocational, occupational, and technical pathways.

Contrary to concerns about premature learners exiting their educational journey, the Department emphasises that the GEC enhances decision-making processes for further learning opportunities post-Grade 9 to empower learners and improve the overall academic trajectory.

South Africa's curiosity peaked

People throughout the country raised concerns over many students opting to leave after grade 9. While others felt this was good for learners struggling with school.

Here are some of the reactions:

@josef_sleek321 says:

"I'm not pleased that a grade 9 learner can also choose to stay home and not go to a technical college,"

@bigb_maseka commented:

"Very misleading."

@mkhonto_tenza exclaimed:

"With the current syllabus, this proposal SHOULD be on hold until good quality education is in place."

@rowse_b advised:

"With or without the new certificate, learners still drop out of the education system anyway."

@unreservedBono3 asked:

"What is this GEC? The DoBE must explain the intention behind this new certificate."

