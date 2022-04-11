Who is Claudia Salas? Age, partner, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth
Claudia Salas is a celebrated Spanish TV entertainer, web-based life character, and Instagram star. She is best known for starring as Rebeka 'Rebe' Parrilla in Elite and as Escalante in The Plague. We did some research to find out more about this young star, her partner, profiles, movies, TV shows, and net worth.
Claudia will appear in the upcoming, anticipated 2022 horror film Piggy and the Spanish series La Ruta. She is also an ambassador for Maybelline cosmetics.
Profile summary and bio
- Full name: Claudia Calvo Salas
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 23rd July 1994
- Claudia Sals' age: 27 years (as of April 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Madrid, Spain
- Current residence: Spain
- Nationality: Spanish
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christian
- Parents: Salas Ballesteros, Maria Jesús
- Siblings: Unknown
- Children: None
- Marital status: Single
- Previous Relationships: Unknown
- Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches
- Height in centimetres: 1.73
- Weight in kilograms: approximately 55
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Eye colour: Green
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Tattoos: Unknown
- College: Studied acting at the Arte4 Drama School in Madrid
- Occupation: Actor and Model
- Net worth: Between $1 million and $5 million
- Instagram: @claudiasalas_
- Twitter: @claudiasalasbra
- Famous for: TV shows Elite and The Plague (La Peste)
- Highest Qualification: Unknown
- Email: Unknown
Claudia Salas' rise to fame
Claudia's first television role was a minor character in the period soap opera Seis hermanas. She was then cast as 'Rebe' in the second season of the teen drama series Elite, in which she can still be currently seen. She then featured as 'Escalante' in the second season of La peste, a performance which earned her a Best New Actress nomination at the 29th Actors and Actresses Union Awards.
The series takes place in 16th century Seville, Spain, and tells the story of what life is like during the bubonic plague after the corpses of several murdered people are found. The young star was then featured as one of the antagonists in the 2022 horror thriller film Piggy. In February 2022, she joined the main cast of La Ruta, a period series about the so-called 'Ruta del Bakalao'.
Claudia Salas' social media
Claudia is relatively active on her Instagram account and has an impressive 4.8 million followers. Her Twitter account (unofficial) has 6060 followers.
Claudia Salas - Money Heist
The young starlet can currently be seen in Netflix's hit Spanish language series, La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).
Claudia Salas movies and TV shows
Claudia is represented by Kuranda agency. Kuranda was created as a place to honour and support actors through the obstacles they inevitably face on the road to success. We have compiled a list of her appearances in the movies and TV shows below.
Filmography
- 2022 - La Ruta
- 2019-2022 - Elite as Rebeka Parrilla
- 2022 - Piggy as Maca
- 2017-2021 - La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)
- 2021 - Elite Short Stories as Rebeka Parrilla
- 2021 - Enfermeras
- 2019 - La peste as Escalantepaste
- 2019 - Danna Paola: Oye Pablo (music video) as herself
- 2018 - C.R.A.K.S.
- 2018 - Centro médico
- 2017 - Seis hermanas
Claudia's net worth
Sources differ greatly on Claudia's net worth. It seems that her net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. Her successful TV career is the main source of her income.
Claudia's partner
It is rumoured that she is in a relationship with Juan Ramon Moino. However, they seem to be just good friends. The last post with the two together was in July 2020. Juan Moino is also an artist and works in theatre.
Are Money Heist and Elite related?
Spanish content has risen to an incredible standard recently. While Money Heist and Elite belong to vastly different genres, a secret connection threads the two shows together, which many viewers have picked up on.
In season 1 of Elite, the Spanish series explored the lives of three scholarship students who are admitted to the best private school in Spain after their high school was destroyed by an earthquake. Once you start watching the show, you can definitely notice some familiar faces from La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).
In season 2, viewers are introduced to Claudia Salas as Rebeka or 'Narco Barbie' as one character calls her. She's the new girl in town and tells people her family's rich after winning the lottery. The truth, however, is that after her father died, Rebeka's mom started selling drugs and is now running a massive operation.
Money Heist came to an end in December 2021.
