Claudia Salas is a celebrated Spanish TV entertainer, web-based life character, and Instagram star. She is best known for starring as Rebeka 'Rebe' Parrilla in Elite and as Escalante in The Plague. We did some research to find out more about this young star, her partner, profiles, movies, TV shows, and net worth.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Claudia Salas on Instagram. Photo: claudiasalas_ .

Source: Instagram

Claudia will appear in the upcoming, anticipated 2022 horror film Piggy and the Spanish series La Ruta. She is also an ambassador for Maybelline cosmetics.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Claudia Calvo Salas

Claudia Calvo Salas Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 23rd July 1994

23rd July 1994 Claudia Sals' age : 27 years (as of April 2022)

: 27 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Current residence: Spain

Spain Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Parents: Salas Ballesteros, Maria Jesús

Salas Ballesteros, Maria Jesús Siblings: Unknown

Unknown Children: None

None Marital status: Single

Single Previous Relationships: Unknown

Unknown Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres: 1.73

1.73 Weight in kilograms: approximately 55

approximately 55 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Tattoos: Unknown

Unknown College: Studied acting at the Arte4 Drama School in Madrid

Studied acting at the Arte4 Drama School in Madrid Occupation: Actor and Model

Actor and Model Net worth: Between $1 million and $5 million

Between $1 million and $5 million Instagram: @claudiasalas_

@claudiasalas_ Twitter: @claudiasalasbra

@claudiasalasbra Famous for: TV shows Elite and The Plague (La Peste)

TV shows and Highest Qualification: Unknown

Unknown Email: Unknown

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Claudia Salas' rise to fame

Claudia's first television role was a minor character in the period soap opera Seis hermanas. She was then cast as 'Rebe' in the second season of the teen drama series Elite, in which she can still be currently seen. She then featured as 'Escalante' in the second season of La peste, a performance which earned her a Best New Actress nomination at the 29th Actors and Actresses Union Awards.

The series takes place in 16th century Seville, Spain, and tells the story of what life is like during the bubonic plague after the corpses of several murdered people are found. The young star was then featured as one of the antagonists in the 2022 horror thriller film Piggy. In February 2022, she joined the main cast of La Ruta, a period series about the so-called 'Ruta del Bakalao'.

Claudia Salas' social media

Claudia is relatively active on her Instagram account and has an impressive 4.8 million followers. Her Twitter account (unofficial) has 6060 followers.

Claudia Salas - Money Heist

The young starlet can currently be seen in Netflix's hit Spanish language series, La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).

Claudia Salas movies and TV shows

Claudia is represented by Kuranda agency. Kuranda was created as a place to honour and support actors through the obstacles they inevitably face on the road to success. We have compiled a list of her appearances in the movies and TV shows below.

Filmography

2022 - La Ruta

2019-2022 - Elite as Rebeka Parrilla

as Rebeka Parrilla 2022 - Piggy as Maca

as Maca 2017-2021 - La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)

2021 - Elite Short Stories as Rebeka Parrilla

as Rebeka Parrilla 2021 - Enfermeras

2019 - La peste as Escalantepaste

as Escalantepaste 2019 - Danna Paola: Oye Pablo (music video) as herself

(music video) as herself 2018 - C.R.A.K.S.

2018 - Centro médico

2017 - Seis hermanas

Claudia Salas Shoot. Photo: claudiasalas_.

Source: Instagram

Claudia's net worth

Sources differ greatly on Claudia's net worth. It seems that her net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. Her successful TV career is the main source of her income.

Claudia's partner

It is rumoured that she is in a relationship with Juan Ramon Moino. However, they seem to be just good friends. The last post with the two together was in July 2020. Juan Moino is also an artist and works in theatre.

Are Money Heist and Elite related?

Spanish content has risen to an incredible standard recently. While Money Heist and Elite belong to vastly different genres, a secret connection threads the two shows together, which many viewers have picked up on.

In season 1 of Elite, the Spanish series explored the lives of three scholarship students who are admitted to the best private school in Spain after their high school was destroyed by an earthquake. Once you start watching the show, you can definitely notice some familiar faces from La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).

In season 2, viewers are introduced to Claudia Salas as Rebeka or 'Narco Barbie' as one character calls her. She's the new girl in town and tells people her family's rich after winning the lottery. The truth, however, is that after her father died, Rebeka's mom started selling drugs and is now running a massive operation.

Money Heist came to an end in December 2021.

READ ALSO: As pandemic fades, Spain Easter traditions resurrected

Briefly.co.za recently published an insightful article on Spain's colourful Holy Week marches, which finally made a return to the streets on Sunday. The Easter processions had been cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parades, some of which date back hundreds of years, feature dozens of people dressed in distinctive clothing. Read on for more on the Spanish Easter traditions.

Source: Briefly News