Who was Mbongeni Ngema? Everything to know about the South African theatre icon

South African playwright and lyricist Mbongeni Ngema was a trailblazing figure in theatre, co-writing iconic works like the 1981 play Woza Albert! and the 1988 musical Sarafina! With his name commonly associated with some of South Africa's most celebrated theatre productions, who is the man behind the success?

Mobongeni's career created a legacy that he left behind after his passing, but his personal life saw controversy regarding his love life and accusations of abuse from former partners. Here is Mbongeni Ngema’s biography summarised before detailing his personal life and achievements.

Mbongeni Ngema's profile summary and bio

Full name Mbongeni Ngema Date of birth May 10, 1955 Age 68 at the time of passing (December 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Verulam, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa (before passing) Current nationality South African Marital status Divorced from Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema (1983 to 1992) Divorced from Leleti Khumalo (1992 and 2005) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Bald (at the time of passing) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Gladys Hadebe and Zwelikhethabantu Ngema Children One confirmed son (Nkonsenye Ngema) Profession Playwright, actor, composer, theatre director and producer, choreographer, screenwriter, and orchestrator Net worth Between $1.1 million and $4 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

News of Mbongeni Ngema’s death shocked the public on December 27, 2023, following a tragic, sudden passing. President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected on his legacy via a post on X, mentioning how his work regarding the liberation struggle honoured the oppressed and exposed the inhumane regime at the time. What happened to Mbongeni Ngema?

Is Mbongeni Ngema still alive?

Mbongeni Ngema died following a fatal car accident on December 27, 2023. Mbongeni Ngema’s accident was a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, while he was returning from attending a funeral.

Mbongeni was one of two passengers in the car apart from the driver. All three individuals were rushed to hospital, but Mbongeni died of his injuries while there. There are no updates of the others involved at the time of writing, but it is presumed they are slowly recovering.

Mbongeni Ngema’s funeral took place on Friday, January 5, 2024. The memorial service was at the Playhouse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Those in attendance included Chicco Twala, Eugene Mthethwa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Ringo Mandlingozi, and ex-wife Leleti Khumalo.

Mbongeni Ngema’s age

Mbongeni was born on May 10, 1955; his zodiac sign was Taurus. He was 68 at the time of his passing on December 27, 2023.

When did Mbongeni Ngema get married?

The playwright has been married twice. Mbongeni was married to his first wife, Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, from 1983 to 1992. Xoliswa began a production company with her former husband, but the joint venture and marriage went differently than planned. She went on to write about her experiences in her memoir Heart of a Strong Woman with the help of journalist Fred Khumalo.

His second marriage was to South African actress Leleti Khumalo between 1992 and 2005, and she was Mbongeni Ngema’s last wife. Leleti is best known for her role in the production Sarafina! and films like Invictus (2009), Hotel Rwanda (2004), and Yesterday (2019). She also starred in successful South African shows Imbewu: The Seed (2018 to 2023) and Uzalo (2015 to present).

Mbongeni and Leleti met while they were working on the film Sarafina! (1992), while the playwright was still married to Xoliswa and Leleti was just a teenager. It is believed the affair was the catalyst for his first marriage's demise.

Leleti went on to describe the marriage as abusive to True Love magazine in 2016 and said it was not difficult for her to leave due to the abuse and toxicity within her marriage. Leleti said:

Leaving Ngema wasn’t difficult because my mind was made up. I wanted out.'

She further reiterated her desire to leave her troubled marriage during a televised interview with journalist Nicky Greenwall. Leleti said:

'I wasn’t living a normal life. I wasn’t allowed to go anywhere I wanted to. 'I wanted to do different plays‚ but it wasn’t possible. I don’t know if I could say he was jealous of me‚ I don’t know...'

Did Mbongeni Ngema have kids?

Online reports have stated that Mbongeni has fathered various children. However, he is only reported as having one kid. Mbongeni Ngema’s child, Nkonsenye Ngema, is a reclusive figure.

It is unknown who Mbongeni Ngema’s son's mother is, with limited information on Nkonsenye. However, it is reported that he is a musician. The names of Mbongeni Ngema's alleged other children are also not known.

Mbongeni Ngema's career

Mbongeni had an impressive entertainment career that spanned over decades. His passion for the arts began when he started acting in local theatre groups in the 1970s, kickstarting his love for theatre.

Early beginnings

Mbongeni wrote the hit play Woza Albert! (1981) alongside fellow actor Percy Mtwa. The play was focused on the return of Jesus Christ during the Apartheid era, and the government jailed him. The play was featured in South African theatres and showcased in the United States of America and Europe.

Further international success

He followed up the success with Asinamali! (1983) and Sarafina! (1987), with both plays centred around the oppressive state of South Africa at the time. Sarafina! was adapted to film in 1992. Mbongeni created the musical Township Fever (1990), with the plot surrounding South African railway workers striking.

Creative evolution

Mbongeni followed up his major international success with Mama! The Musical of Freedom (1995). This was his first musical that was not politically focused, following the lives of gang members in Soweto.

When did Mbongeni Ngema write Sarafina?

Sarafina! was one of the playwright's most significant creations, nominated for various prestigious awards and later adapted into film. According to Britannica, Mbongeni wrote the storyline for the musical Sarafina! in 1987.

Mbongeni Ngema's net worth

An authority source has yet to confirm his exact net worth. However, it is reported as between $1.1 million and $4 million.

Social media profiles

Although the star has passed on, his memory lives on through his various social media pages. As of February 15, 2024, his Instagram page has 8,666 followers. His X (Twitter page) has 25 followers but was notably less active on the platform.

Mbongeni Ngema's life was filled with impressive professional milestones, and he was considered an iconic figure in South African theatre. Although his personal life saw some controversy, it never took away from the undeniable legacy left behind by his memorable works.

