Who is Tebogo Thobejane? Meet the Muvhango and social media star

Tebogo Thobejane is best known for her activism and campaign against online trolling and bullying. She lost her parents at a tender age but remained focused and strove to carve a name for herself in South Africa's entertainment industry. She once confessed:

I've been hustling as a child. I'm an inspiration, and people are yet to see more from me.

Social media star Tebogo Thobejane. Photo: @tebogocthobejane on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Tebogo Thobejane was born on 30 November 1983 .

. She is an entrepreneur , producer, podcaster, actress, and activist.

, producer, podcaster, actress, and activist. As an actress, she is famous for starring in the Muvhango television series.

television series. She runs the Botlhale Foundation, a platform she uses to train people on online trolling and bullying.

Tebogo Thobejane's biography summary

Full name Tebogo Thobejane Gender Female Date of birth 30 November 1983 Age 41 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South Africa Current residence South Africa Sexuality Straight Father Obed Thobejane Profession Entrepreneur, producer, podcaster, actress, activist Net worth $250,000 to $450,000 Social media Instagram

Who is Tebogo Thobejane?

Tebogo is a South African entrepreneur and actress. She is famous for playing in the Muvhango television series. She was born on 30 November 1983 in Johannesburg. As of April 2025, Tebogo Thobejane is 41 years old.

Her late father is Obed Thobejane. He co-founded Black Like Me and Principal Hair Products. She lost her mother when she was 11 years old due to depression. Reflecting on the effect the loss had on her, she told TimesLive:

Losing your mom is... I can't even explain the pain, especially if you are a little girl. First of all, for me, I struggled because I don't know even if my mother loved me unconditionally. I felt for the longest time that if she really loved me - like as a mother I wouldn't just take my life when I have a child.

Facts about Tebogo Thobejane. Photo: @tebogocthobejane on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Tebogo Thobejane do for a living?

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in film production, she was a booker at X Factor, an artist management company. Below is an analysis of her career:

Acting

As an actress, she starred in the SABC telenovela Muvhango as Belinda and Ayeye. She has since put her acting skills on hold to explore other fields in the entertainment industry.

Podcasting

After putting her acting career on hold, the South African actress launched a podcast called City Girls with Tebogo Thobejane. Sharing the reason for starting her podcast, as News24 published, she said:

I now have the chance to shoot internationally. Our episodes delve into crucial women's issues, emphasizing topics such as beauty, anti-ageing, business, weight loss, and surgery, with a strong focus on featuring women prominently.

Digital production company

As part of her entrepreneurial endeavours, she founded 6FIGURE DIGITAL, a digital media and production company dedicated to transforming creative visions into engaging content across multiple platforms.

Tebogo Thobejane starred in the Muvhango soap opera. Photo: @tebogocthobejane (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Foundation

Tebogo Thobejane from Muvhango also founded the Botlhale Foundation. She uses the platform to train people on what to do when faced with online trolling and bullying. As SNL published, reacting to issues relating to bullying, Tebogo said:

It is as bad as stealing and killing someone. So, the first thing one needs to do when they are being bullied is to get a protection order, and then open a case, follow on it really hard and stand up for yourself.

Entrepreneurship

The former actress runs a hair product line and sells waist trainers called Bofa Belts. According to GQ South Africa, her company, Rush Productions, works alongside Taboo Group SA. The company has served as a platform through which artists like D’banj, Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage performed in the country.

What did Inno do to Tebogo Thobejane?

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Inno Morolong accused the social media personality of being a scammer and sex worker. Thobejane filed a charge against her.

The Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg eventually sentenced the controversial TV star to 12 months in prison and house arrest for criminal injuria. After the court judgement, Thobejane told TimesLive:

I am pleased with the verdict and grateful for the fairness demonstrated by the court. This marks a significant step forward, and I will await the sentencing process. My focus is on regaining my dignity and moving forward with integrity.

Tebogo Thobejane founded 6FIGURES. Photo: @tebogocthobejane (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What happened to Tebogo from Muvhango?

The South African influencer reportedly relocated to Dubai amid her contention with Inno Morolong. As News24 published, she decided to do so for her safety.

What happened to Tebogo Thobejane before surgery?

Tebogo claimed that she felt discomfort after she had her child, so she had to go for plastic surgery. While the day and month she had the liposuction was not public knowledge, the former actress did it in 2014 when she was 31.

She reportedly claimed that the body augmentation was a gift she gave herself to celebrate her 31st birthday.

Exploring Tebogo Thobejane's net worth

As TheCityCeleb published, the social media personality's net worth is between $250,000 and $450,000. She made this through acting, podcasting, and other entrepreneurial endeavours.

Tebogo hosts City Girls with Tebogo Thobejane podcast. Photo: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

What happened to Tebogo Thobejane? Reality TV star and entrepreneur Inno Morolong accused her of being a scammer and sex worker.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Inno Morolong accused her of being a scammer and sex worker. What did Inno do to Tebogo Thobejane? She called her a scammer and sex worker and accused her of engaging in illegal activities with muti.

She called her a scammer and sex worker and accused her of engaging in illegal activities with muti. What happened to Inno Morolong? She was convicted of crimen injuria for cyberbullying and sentenced to 12 months of house arrest.

Tebogo Thobejane is a South African entrepreneur, media personality, and activist. She founded the Bothlale Foundation, which focuses on addressing cyberbullying. Through her platforms, she promotes various projects, including the City Girls with Tebogo Thobejane podcast.

READ ALSO: Get to know Ntswaki from Skeem Saam

As Briefly.co.za published, Lethabo Mekoa is best known as Ntswaki from Skeem Saam. She is a South African actress who dreams of becoming a producer and director.

Mekoa enjoys telling stories through acting. She won the 2023 Miss Teen Regional Gauteng Province beauty contest.

Source: Briefly News