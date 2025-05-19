Paige DeSorbo's net worth: Is she the richest in Summer House?
Paige DeSorbo's job as a podcaster and TV personality has increased her fame and net worth, with her role as co-host on the Giggly Squad catapulting her to fame. Paige has other forms of income, including being a successful author.
- Paige DeSorbo's profile summary
- What is Paige DeSorbo's net worth?
- Who is the wealthiest on Summer House?
Key takeaways
- Paige DeSorbo rose to public prominence through her role on the hit TV series Summer House.
- The media personality's career has expanded since, including being a co-host on the podcast Giggly Squad.
- Paige DeSorbo's avenues of income also include being an author, her role as a social media influencer, brand sponsorships, and collaborations.
Paige DeSorbo's profile summary
|Full name
|Paige Audi DeSorbo
|Nickname
|‘Giggly Squad’
|Date of birth
|November 6, 1992
|Age
|32 years old at the time of writing (2025)
|Profession
|TV personality, podcaster, and author
|Education
|Academy of the Holy NamesThe College of Saint Rose
|Birthplace
|New York, USA
|Current residence
|New York, USA
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Gary and Kimberly DeSorbo
|Siblings
|One brother
|Net worth
|$400,000
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokX (Twitter)
What is Paige DeSorbo's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paige DeSorbo is worth $400,000 in 2025. Paige DeSorbo got rich through her involvement in various high-earning jobs, with her role as a TV personality and podcaster being her most notable form of income.
What does Paige DeSorbo do for a living?
The media figure is a former child model who was on the cover of The Friday Society, a young-adult novel, and modelled for brands such as Limited Too. Paige DeSorbo's career as a journalist began when she was a fashion writer for Betches.
She interned at a local TV station called WRGB in Niskayuna, New York. Life drastically changed for Paige when she became a cast member in season three of Summer House in 2019, a reality TV show that follows various individuals living together in an idyllic beach house.
Additionally, Paige is the co-host of the podcast, Giggly Squad, alongside media figure Hannah Berner. She is also the author of How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously, and has her own Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) collection.
Paige on writing her first book
She spoke to People exclusively about her book, How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously, where she speaks on the book's tone:
'You can pick it up at any point in the book, read one chapter, then put it down and come back to it. So we like that. We grew up with Cosmopolitan, those quizzes and the magazines, so we wanted it to feel like that.'
How much does Paige DeSorbo make per episode?
The TV personality's salary per episode on Summer House is reported by Life & Style as anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 per episode. Based on these figures, her total income per season may be up to $340,000.
How much does Paige DeSorbo make from Giggly Squad?
Paige and Hannah created Giggly Squad during COVID-19 in March 2020, and it was initially done via an Instagram livestream. It transformed into a podcast, which debuted on October 19, 2020. Co-host Hannah Berner's net worth is $1.4 million.
How much does Paige DeSorbo pay in rent?
Production company Bravo reported that Paige DeSorbo’s apartment in New York costs $8,500 monthly. Paige's boyfriend at the time found the fee surprising, with Paige saying on an episode of Summer House:
'Currently I'm paying $8,500 per month. My boyfriend is shaking his head because he lives in Charleston, and he just doesn't understand what we're doing up here.'
Who is the wealthiest on Summer House?
Controversial TV star Jesse Solomon is the wealthiest Summer House resident, with an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Fellow resident Kyle Cooke's net worth is approximately $1.1 million. According to Reality Tea, Carl Radke's net worth is between $500,000 and $1 million.
Paige DeSorbo’s education
Paige completed high school at the Academy of the Holy Names, a catholic school, in Albany, New York. She studied broadcast journalism at The College of Saint Rose, also located in Albany.
Getting to know Paige DeSorbo’s parents
Her parents are Gary and Kimberly DeSorbo, and Paige says they are a 'very conservative Italian Catholic family'. She has one sibling, a brother named Gary. Paige was initially emotional about her Summer House role when telling her parents about it, being quoted by People during an interview, saying:
'When I first got the call, I remember calling my dad, crying, and saying, "I actually can't do this. I'm way too sensitive. If someone doesn't like me on the show, off the show, I won't be able to handle it."'
However, her father encouraged her to pursue her dreams despite her fears of not being liked, telling her:
'Do it for one year. If you hate it, you never have to go back, but at least you'll know.’
Coping with fame and self-acceptance
In the same People interview, Paige explains how she first searched everything said about her online once she joined the show, but began to put her mental health first:
'I've gotten better at coping with certain things. You end up becoming, this sounds a little bit weird, closer to yourself because you think, "Oh wait, there's a bunch of people online that don't like me." And you feel like you have to reflect. Sometimes you think, "Was I in the wrong?" But there are many times where you realise, "Well, that's me, and I love who I am."'
Social media profiles
As of May 16, 2025, Paige's Instagram page had 1.5 million followers. Her X (Twitter) page had 5,982 followers, and her TikTok page had 693.3K followers.
Paige DeSorbo's net worth of $400,000 is thanks to her former journalism experience, her role on Summer House, and being the co-host of Giggly Squad. Paige's growing fame has also secured various sponsorships for her, increasing her net worth.
