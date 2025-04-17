Is Joe D'Amelio Paige DeSorbo's new boyfriend?​ Facts you should know

Paige DeSorbo’s life as a reality television star makes it such that her affairs are often in the media. The latest tease about the Summer House main cast is her break up with Craig Conover while conveniently finding a new lover in sports executive Joe D’Amelio.

Paige DeSorbo at the 2024 CFDA Awards in October 2024 (L) and at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (R). Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage, Christopher Polk/Variety (modified by author)

Full name Paige DeSorbo Gender Female Date of birth 6 November 1992 Age 32 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Loudonville, New York, USA Current residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Italian-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’6” (167 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Body measurements (in inches) 34-24-35 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Parents Kimberly and Gary DeSorbo Siblings One brother Marital status Single Partner Joe D’Amelio Education Academy of the Holy Names, College of Saint Rose Profession Television personality, fashion influencer, podcast host Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram TikTok

Who is Joe D’Amelio?

Joe D’Amelio is rumoured to be Paige DeSorbo's new boyfriend, according to a Bravo article. The pair were allegedly sighted cosying up at the 2024 New Year's Eve celebrations after DeSorbo ended things with Craig Conover.

Seeing Paige DeSorbo and Joe D'Amelio together sparked dating rumours, especially after she announced the end of her affair with Craig. The reality TV show star said these on her Giggly Squad podcast:

What I did want to say is that Craig and I have decided to no longer be together. And I know I said I would never cry on the internet, but like it's OK if I cry on the pod[cast]. I feel like that's OK.

Facts about Paige DeSorbo. Photo: @paige_desorbo on Instagram (modified by author)

There have been rumours of Paige’s infidelity during her romance with Craig but she has vehemently opposed this. She claimed the breakup was mutual, although her ex felt a different way about it, even describing it as unexpected.

Craig shared on his Instagram story that he was shocked but quickly noted that it takes two people to be in a relationship. According to People, he said:

I’m still processing everything, which is normal. It’s a three-year relationship, it’s your best friend who you talk to all day every day, and then they’re just gone. So, you know, one day I’ll be able to talk more about it.

Who is Joe D'Amelios' ex?

According to Daily Mail, Joe D’Amelio's ex is artist and content creator Rachel Durante. She had only recently ended things with him before Joe's rumoured romance with Paige surfaced.

Rachel took to social media to express her grievance about Joe’s new love life in the cheekiest manner. She was seen dancing to Sabrina Carpenter's Please Please Please on TikTok alongside two of her besties.

Paige DeSorbo and her ex, Craig Conover, at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar. Photo: Presley Ann

What does Joe D'Amelio do for a living?

Joe D’Amelio is a senior executive at Klutch Sports Group. According to Rocket Reach, he is the Vice President Head of Football Marketing. Klutch Sports Group has high-profile clients in basketball, football, and Motorsport.

He works with distinguished athletes like Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett, Jalen Hurts, Chase Young, and DeVonta Smith.

Who is Paige DeSorbo?

Paige DeSorbo is an American television personality and podcaster who became famous as a cast member of Summer House. She is 32 years old and was born on 6 November 1992 in Loudonville, New York, USA.

DeSorbo started her television career interning at WRGB before working with ABC News. She started a podcast Giggly Squad with Hannah Berner and has been featured on various talk shows.

Paige has been in several relationships with high-profile men, including Carl Radke, Perry Rahbar, and Craig Conover. She is now rumoured to be Joe D’Amelio’s new love interest.

Paige DeSorbo at Uber One For Students in September 2024. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Joe D’Amelio and Paige DeSorbo are reportedly in a blossoming romantic affair but it appears they are not looking to make it publicly official.

