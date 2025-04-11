Meet Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose, Amber Rose's parents

Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose’s relationship and parenting embody the saying that family is everything. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences influenced their daughter.

Amber Rose and her father, Michael Levonchuck. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP on Getty Images, @amberrose on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Amber Rose’s parents are Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose .

. Michael is of Irish and Italian descent while Dorothy has Cape Verdean and Scottish roots.​

while Dorothy has Cape Verdean and Scottish roots.​ Michael and Dorothy divorced when Amber was a teenager.

when Amber was a teenager. Michael reportedly worked blue-collar, while Dorothy pursued entrepreneurial ventures.

Profile summary

Full name Amber Rose Levonchuck​ Gender Female Date of birth 21 October 1983​ Age 41 years old (as of 2025)​ Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA​ Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Bisexual Height 5’9” (175 cm)​ Weight 150 lbs (68 kg)​ Body measurements in inches 36-26-38 Hair colour ​ Naturally dark brown (often dyed blonde) Eye colour Brown Parents Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose Siblings Antonio Hewlett (brother)​ and two half-siblings Marital status Divorced Ex-husband(s) Wiz Khalifa (2013-2016) and Alexander “AE” Edwards (2018-2021) Children Sebastian Taylor Thomaz and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards​ Profession Model, actress, television personality, entrepreneur​ Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram Twitter

Who are Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose?

Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose are Amber Rose’s parents. They were 19 and 23 years old respectively when Dorothy gave birth to the influential model.

Amber Rose's family members were racist about her black side. Sharing why they did not show up at her wedding, she shared on E! News:

With my family, they feel like they’re more superior or better than African American because we’re Creole and we have culture and that’s something I battle with most of my life. It’s more of the older people in my family. It’s such a sensitive subject that it’s hard to explain yourself without sounding mean or bitter or angry, but I am.

Facts about Amber Rose's parents. Photo: @amberrose on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Amber Rose's father?

Michael Levonchuck's nationality is American as he was born and raised in Philadelphia. He has a mixed heritage with Italian and Irish ancestry.

Amber Rose’s dad allegedly worked for 20 years in the military and joined the blue-collar industry. He lives in Colorado Springs as a delivery driver for a bakery. Michael and his famous daughter's relationship is hardly public. He featured in Rose’s Instagram post after the latter made him a grandfather.

Who is Amber Rose’s mom?

Amber Rose's mother is now known as Dorothy Rose but her birth name is Shauna Soares. She was 23 when she gave birth to Amber.

What is Amber Rose's mother's nationality?

According to AmoMama, Dorothy is an American by birth, although she is of mixed blood with a Cape Verdean and Scottish heritage. She shared a close relationship with her oldest child and supported her dreams. Amber even had Dorothy’s picture as a young girl tatted on herself.

Rose told Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast that she practically raised her mother. She said:

My mom's mom committed suicide when she was 10. My mom suffered severely from anxiety and depression most of my life. I became her mom at a very young age, and I had to raise her and say, 'Everything is going to be okay. It's okay to cry. For many years I resented my mom for that.

Dorothy Rose and her daughter, model/actress Amber at the 4th Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk in October 2018. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

Dorothy personally assisted Amber several years into the latter’s career but had a very public fallout circa 2021. Meaww recorded that this came after her breakup with cheating ex-husband Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Are Amber Rose's parents still together?

Dorothy Rose and Michael Levonchuck's relationship ended in Amber Rose’s teenage years. Her parents married someone else but Amber lived with her mother after the separation.

The divorce affected Amber Rose’s upbringing as she started working odd jobs at 15 to cater to herself and her mother. Dorothy’s new husband was reportedly abusive.

Michael Levonchuck and Amber Rose at the Fiserv Forum in July 2024. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How many kids does Amber Rose have? She has two children, Sebastian and Slash, who are 12 and 6 years old respectively.

She has two children, Sebastian and Slash, who are 12 and 6 years old respectively. Where are Amber Rose's parents from? They are Americans with mixed ancestry.

They are Americans with mixed ancestry. Who is Amber Rose's baby father? Amber has two baby fathers, Wiz Khalifa and Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Amber has two baby fathers, Wiz Khalifa and Alexander “AE” Edwards. Who did Amber Rose date before Wiz Khalifa? The celebrity video vixen and businesswoman dated Kanye West before Wiz Khalifa.

The celebrity video vixen and businesswoman dated Kanye West before Wiz Khalifa. Does Amber Rose have a tattoo of Wiz Khalifa? She used to have a tattoo of her ex-boyfriend Wiz Khalifa on her arm but covered it up after they broke up.

She used to have a tattoo of her ex-boyfriend Wiz Khalifa on her arm but covered it up after they broke up. Why does Amber Rose shave her head? She started the buzz-cut hairstyle to look as beautiful as Sinead O'Connor.

She started the buzz-cut hairstyle to look as beautiful as Sinead O'Connor. How much does Wiz Khalifa pay Amber Rose? Khalifa pays her $14,800 monthly in child support and was ordered to pay a lump sum of $1 million following their divorce.

Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose’s marriage might have ended but their daughter, Amber, unites them as grandparents. They are now proud parents of a celebrity entrepreneur and activist.

READ ALSO: Amber Rose's net worth

Briefly.co.za discussed Amber Rose's net worth, which reflects her social impact since becoming famous through her high-profile relationships.

She spent some time working as an exotic dancer before getting more modelling and acting gigs. Her career exploded after her high-profile relationship with Kanye West.

Source: Briefly News