A hilarious woman decided to prank her husband with a sanitary pad, using it as a fake eyebrow wax strip

TikTok user Jacqui Sumal slapped the pad on her man’s face while he was chilling on the couch, and he did not know what to do with himself

People found the prank brilliant and loved how the man genuinely feared for his eyebrows and braced for pain

Spouse pranks clips are on the rise. One woman jumped on the trend by applying a sanitary pad to his face, making him think it was an eyebrow wax strip. Total genius!

TikTok user Jacqui Sumal got her hubby with a pad, pranking him that it was an eyebrow wax strip. Image: TikTok / Jacqui Sumal

While some men love a good pamper, others are utterly frightened of even the thought of their woman messing with their look… just like this man.

TikTok user Jacqui Sumal caught her man chilling on the couch and knew this was her opportunity.

She wasted no time and went in with the sticky side of the sanitary pad.

Her hubby was caught off guard and could not believe that she would just come at him like that. Trying to convince him that it would look great, but there was nothing she could do to calm his nerves.

The man knew it was stuck already and that he had to brace himself for what was coming next. After she gently removed the pad, his immediate reaction was to run to a mirror.

His reaction and brace for pain are priceless!

The people of Mzansi laugh hard at the man’s stress

Seeing how he frowned and tried hard not to make any sudden movements ended a few social media users. Running to go check if his eyebrows were intact was the money-maker moment for most.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Natty Govender said:

“He went to check for his eyebrows ”

@Zenzizzle said:

“He still went looking for mirror to check if his eyebrows are still there ”

@avikar budhram said:

“Extra-long maxi pads for the win”

@Murphy's Law said:

“Gonna call u uncle paddy now”

@MarlzG-GOLDPOT️ said:

“My sista You are the boss”

Wife plays prank on husband, wears bright blue wig for date night, funny video has many in fits of laughter

In related news, Briefly News reported that these relationship prank clips are everything! One woman decided to see how her husband would react to her wearing a bright blue wig on a date night, and the clip has gone viral.

There is nothing better than having a relationship where you are able to laugh at one another. This lady proved that her marriage is just that when she broke out a wild wig for date night.

TikTok user @itsdestene_ recorded her husband’s reaction to her wearing a bright blue wig. While he really tried to be supportive, our guy could not hold back the laughter. He claimed it looked like “a big ball of cotton candy,” lol.

