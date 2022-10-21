DJ Black Coffee is set to be back in Mzansi to entertain his fans, who begged him to come since he flew overseas

The South African DJ has been jet-setting across Europe entertaining his fans, and now he's giving his own country a big gig

Black Coffee is expected to draw quite the crowd for YFM's LYFE concert, where others like Nasty C, DBN Gogo and more will perform

DJ Black Coffee is back in South Africa. The musician is a global name, but now he's turning his attention back to his native land.

DJ Black Coffee is back to entertain his homeland at the YFM LYFE music festival.



The beloved DJ is an international sensation, and he's been away from the country for months. Black Coffee's return marks that YFM's music festival will be a guaranteed jump.

Black Coffee back to entertain South Africa

YFM LYFE music festival will have Black Coffee to entertain his Mzansi fans. TimesLIVE reports that the event will be held on 26 November on the East Rand at Carnival City lawns.

Managing Director Haseena Cassim said:

“We are excited to host artists of this calibre on the Y stage. We are honoured that Black Coffee will be with us at LYFE and we are looking forward to sharing the LYFE experience with our listeners in the East Rand."

The festival will also feature local SA faves such as Focalistic, DBN Gogo, AKA, Nasty C, A-Reece and more. Tickets are available at Ticketpro from R300.

Black Coffee fans have been begging him to come back to the country. Many peeps commented that they could not wait to attend.

@its_sops commented:

"I am definitely gonna be there."

@LeboneMphahlele commented:

"This is going to be a movie, mos lona ko Y."

@mandima_writer commented:

"Despite his success and international prestige - I sincerely appreciate that the O.G. still makes sure to come home and perform!"

"Flying the SA flag up high": Trevor Noah and Black Coffee live it up in the US

Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah and Black Coffee met up in America. The South African stars had a little get-together with Eugene Khoza and DJ Euphonik.

Eugene, a stand-up comedian, showed off their outing by sharing a pic on Twitter. He was with Black Coffee, who won a Grammy in2022, and Trevor Noah also hosted the Grammy Awards.

Peeps took to Eugene's comments to compliment the men. Many praised the gents for flying the SA flag high in the US.

