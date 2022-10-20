Kelly Rowland has a soft spot for Mzansi, and she is looking forward to coming back after having an amazing time before

The US singer meant it when she said South Africa is one of her favourite places seeing that her local supporters are in for a treat come December

South Africans who love Kelly Rowland set a date for her upcoming marketing tour with Brutal Fruit because some will be able to meet their fave

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kelly Rowland welcomes the news that she will return to South African shores. The American artist fell in love with the country during her visit in April 2022.

Kelly will partner with Brutal Fruit once more during her next visit in December. The star will be on a marketing tour that has a purpose.

Kelly Rowland working to empower women in South Africa

TimesLIVE reported that Kelly Rowland would work with Brutal Fruit again between December 9 and 10 for a heartwarming campaign. Brutal Fruit shows Kelly Rowland as one of its ambassadors for the #YouBelong campaign. Now fans can get the chance to meet by entering a competition.

The head of Brutal Fruit Africa, Ramona Kayembe, said that Kelly is the "authentic and inspiring woman" they were looking for. The alcohol brand is certain that she will bring "warmth and humility" that "resonate with the brand's values".

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kelly Rowland said she could not wait to work with Brutal Fruit and said:

"I look forward to returning to South Africa, one of my favourite places in the world. And, of course, to continue my partnership with Brutal Fruit and the amazing women I have met”.

Kelly Rowland fans compete to meet her

Kelly Rowland was in South Africa in April 2022, and fans loved her presence. She met local celebrities and got a lot of love on South African social media.

Brutal Fruit announced their competition, where you enter by spinning a wheel for tickets to meet Kelly. Fans were so eager that they begged Brutal Fruit to make the meeting happen even after their first attempts at winning failed.

@ThabeeHappy commented:

"Queen Kelly is coming back."

@Zachy_K_

"OMG ITS HAPPENING!"

@NwabisaMinnie wrote:

"I can't wait to meet her!" #YouBelong."

@saso_mahloane commented:

"Tried unfortunately Ttday is not my lucky day. #YouBelong"

@SibuuuM commented:

"Been trying my luck but dololo win, but I would love to meet Kelly Rowland, it will be a dream come true, please make it happen @brutalfruitsa"

@OmhleNdiki commenteD:

"I’m ready."

"This is random": DJ Khaled rocking Sundowns FC jersey sparks fierce clash

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Khaled caused a buzz among South Africans. The American celebrity endorsed Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

Some peeps were in stitches over Sundowns' efforts to promote the soccer club. They pointed out that DJ Khaled's pose suggested that he wasn't sure what he was supporting.

A post by Mamelodi Sundowns proves that DJ Khaled may be a fan. The football club dropped a picture of Khaled holding up a Sundowns soccer Jersey which had fans going wild.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News