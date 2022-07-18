Kelly Khumalo's younger sister Zandile Khumalo is topping Twitter trends after she finally broke her silence on Senzo Meyiwa's death

Speaking during a recent interview, Zandie Khumalo asked why her family is the only one being victimised while ignoring Senzo's family, especially his mother and wife Mandisa

The singer said the police must look at both sides in the quest for justice for the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, who was gunned down in 2014

Zandie Khumalo is finally speaking her truth. The star, who is Kelly Khumalo's younger sister, recently spilt all the details on what happened on the fateful night Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down.

Zandie Khumalo is finally giving her side of the story on Senzo Meyiwa's death. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede and Getty Images.

Khumalo said that her family has been in the spotlight ever since the incident, being accused of having a hand in Senzo's murder. She said they have been interrogated, going for lie detector tests, questioned and had their phones taken from them.

Speaking exclusively to eNCA, Zandie said the police must also investigate Meyiwa's family. She said Senzo's mom had vowed to make sure Kelly and Senzo don't end up together; maybe she was the one who hired the shooters targeting Kelly. She said:

"If someone passes away in a girlfriend's house, the first suspect would be the wife. In all this, we have done lie detector tests and everything but no one has ever looked at Mandisa. Our phones were taken but Mandisa's phone was never taken.

"Not long ago Senzo's mom said on national TV that she tried by all means to make sure that Kelly and Senzo's marriage does not happen?"

The singer revealed that she was the one who sat with Senzo in the car on the way to the hospital. She said she was putting pressure on the wound. She said:

"On our way to hospital I could feel that he was starting to get cold as I was putting pressure on him. I was talking to him all the way trying to keep him alive."

Zandie Khumalo's interview caused an uproar on Twitter. Many said the singer was making sense, while others felt she was trying to blame shift.

@Ngelengele_N said:

"Zandie Khumalo is part of the dim witted distruction in this case and in that interview she said nothing but negative zero, just get Tumelo Madlala to open the pandora's box for this case coz he's got the keys for this case! #zandiekhumalo"

@WhyUfikelate added:

"Zandi Khumalo says Senzo’s Mother and Mandisa must be investigated for killing Senzo!!! Meaning they cleaned up the Crime scene to protect Senzo’s mother and Mandisa??."

