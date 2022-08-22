Nota Baloyi took to Twitter to declare his undying love for his ex-wife Berita, whom he has been dragging on the timeline

This comes after Berita shared photos of herself looking stunning on a lavish vacation that Nota claimed he planned for her

Netizens have flocked to Nota's timeline with bewildered comments, as many assumed the separated couple was not on speaking terms

Nota Baloyi does not mince his words, whether he is criticising his ex-wife Berita or simply showing her love.

Nota Baloyi appears to have swallowed his pride after dragging his ex-wife Berita on socials this past weekend. Image: @BeritaAfroSoul/Twitter and @lavidanota

Source: UGC

Nota expressed his longing for Berita on Twitter by expressing concern for her safety in a foreign country. This was in response to Berita's post about how much fun she was having on her luxurious vacation in Spain.

"Europe has been lots of fun, nature walks, ice cream and studio sessions now on my way back to home for shows and more studio sessions. Lucky me "

Berita posted the following pictures on Twitter:

According to Nota, they both planned the lush vacation last year. This was before they were separated.

"Travel safe Mrs Baloyi, glad your trip to was as rewarding as you envisioned when we planned it last year. I love you!❤️"

On Twitter, Nota shared the following post:

Netizens share mixed reactions to Nota's quote tweet

@wise30152072 said:

"This is what I’m talking no dragging "

@Bheko99 wrote:

"This is giving Kanye West moves. Fight for your family bro, love it!"

@Chersley_ shared:

"Nota Proving that He's Normal and thina siya hlanya (we are crazy)"

@SdizoRSA posted:

" mjita can’t move on I understand until you get that girl who means the world to you then you won’t understand what the man is going through"

@Simphiwe_Bhele replied:

"A little piece of advice, let her do what she wants so you’ll see what she’d rather do."

@abby_twa2 commented:

"We planned it" but you ended up excluded ✊"

@___Mthembu added:

"You're Harassing this woman and obsessed with her. Berita needs to open a case and be protected, you'd do the worse wena should you bump into her "

The post comes after Nota humiliated Berita on social media after she left their marital home. The insults from Nota ranged from Berita being a want to be slay queen to her turning her back on Zimbabweans, reports ZAlebs.

However, they appear to be getting along lately. Briefly News previously reported that Nota wants to have children by 2023, but it's unclear whether he intends to do so with Berita.

Source: Briefly News