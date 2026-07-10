16-year-old Lundi from the Eastern Cape asked President Ramaphosa for a video game during his provincial visit

Ramaphosa kept his word and worked with Premier Oscar Mabuyane to take Lundi to choose a game himself

South Africans following the story were moved to see the president honour his promise to the teenager

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A teenager sat and unboxed his video game present from Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: @NoncebaMhlauli

Source: Twitter

A young boy from the Eastern Cape got more than he bargained for when he asked President Cyril Ramaphosa for a video game during a provincial visit. Cyril not only heard him out but made a promise on the spot, and he kept it. The teenager, known as Lundi, approached the President during Ramaphosa's visit to the Eastern Cape on ANC political business. Rather than turn the boy away, Ramaphosa told him he would speak to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and make a plan.

Cyril Ramaphosa delivers on his promise

True to his word, arrangements were made, and a game which Lundi had chosen as his preference was bought. Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, shared this on X on 9 July 2026, thanking the province's premier for facilitating the whole thing. What captured people's attention was not just the promise being kept, but Lundi's courage in asking in the first place.

Not many teenagers would walk up to a sitting president and make a personal request, yet Lundi did exactly that and walked away with his wish granted.

Watch the moment Lundi receives his game in the X video below:

Lundi's bold ask wins Mzansi over

The post drew many views and touched many people who had been following the story to see whether the President would come through for the young man.

User @ThabisoMishack joked:

"Comrade, when you see Cup Cake; tell him all I'm asking for is a smaller nyana farm for BEE, farming bees. I'm not asking too much 🙃."

User @Nkuli_Moyo said:

"Such a heartwarming gesture. Happy to see the joy on the young man's face. A promise kept ❤️."

User @AquaLouw asked:

"Haybo iphi iplay station (but where is the PlayStation)?"

User @gordenkhub added:

"I'm so happy for him. It doesn't matter who says what; he got his wish. Thanks, Mr President."

User @Tutubaby22 praised the teen:

"Courageous young man, who is not afraid to shoot his shot 👌."

3 Briefly News articles about Cyril Ramaphosa with kids

A 16-year-old boy from Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape approached President Ramaphosa, reminded him of a previous encounter, and then asked him for a TV game.

After Lundi, now 16 years old, was filmed asking the president for a video game, an old video of him meeting Cyril Ramaphosa for the first time when he was younger resurfaced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa touched many viewers after he knelt to tie a young child's shoe while taking pictures with them in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News