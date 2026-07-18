A black and white Mercedes-Maybach S-Class with a V12 badge was photographed with serious front-end damage after a collision on a rural South African road

The luxury sedan, one of the most expensive cars on SA roads, appeared to have collided with a light-coloured bakkie spotted at the scene

South Africans online could not stop talking about who foots the bill when a multi-million rand Maybach meets a Hilux

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A Mercedes-Maybach V12 sedan met its match on a South African road in a TikTok video posted by @mulisa67 on 14 July 2026. The two-tone black and white luxury car is sitting on a dirt roadside with its front end visibly crumpled, debris scattered around it, and a light-coloured bakkie parked closely behind it.

A Maybach was involved in an accident with a bakkie in a video. Image: Dextar Vision / Pexels

Source: UGC

The clip spread fast, and it is not hard to see why. A Maybach is not a car you expect to see damaged on a gravel road. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 is one of the most exclusive vehicles on the market, with South African prices pushing well past R5 million. Repair costs on a car like this are not for the faint-hearted, with panel work, sensors, and front-end components that can run into hundreds of thousands of rands.

What made the video by @mulisa67 even more entertaining for viewers was the state of the bakkie. While the Maybach sat with its bonnet damaged and debris on the ground, the other vehicle appeared largely unscathed, a detail that did not go unnoticed. Watch the Maybach crash video that shocked South Africa:

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Mzansi reacts to the Maybach smash

The video racked up over 2,640 comments as South Africans debated everything from the car's advanced safety features to exactly how much it would cost to put that Maybach back together again. South Africans in the comments had a lot to say:

@The_terminator wrote:

"I thought Maybach can brake itself in a situation like this 🤣🤣"

@floyd_tsame0 said:

"We see the Maybach Is the Hilux okay 😭🤣"

@ahcrid Sells asked:

"They don't have auto brake assist?"

@F4man 433 football SA noted:

"Hilux standing there with no scratch 😢"

@prominent_arts added:

"Only in Rands and I think it's safe to say you are cooked, my brother."

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Source: Briefly News