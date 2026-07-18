The Owl Rescue Centre claims four healthy owls were euthanised at the Randfontein SPCA within two hours of initial contact

The branch manager allegedly never told the rescue volunteer there was a midday deadline before the owls would be put down

The NSPCA has submitted the owl carcasses for post-mortem analysis as public pressure mounts for accountability

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The Owl Rescue Centre has broken its silence over the deaths of four owls at the Randfontein SPCA. The centre shared a detailed account of what it says was a catastrophic failure by the branch's inspector.

Owls were killed by SPCA and sparked outrage. Image: Somyadinkar / Pexels

Source: UGC

According to the rescue organisation, it received a call to collect four young owls from the Randfontein SPCA. A volunteer was allegedly already on his way to fetch them. Within two hours of that first call, the branch inspector, who also serves as branch manager, had euthanised all four birds. The Owl Rescue Centre alleged that his reason was that the branch closes at midday on Saturdays.

The Owl Rescue Centre says the inspector never once mentioned that deadline during the initial phone call. The centre says it formally submitted its account of events to the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) on 30 June 2026, including a precise timeline of communications. Rather than acknowledging wrongdoing, the Owl Rescue Centre says the response it received was dismissive, with blame shifted onto their organisation over a missed call and a lack of current NSPCA accreditation.

The Owl Rescue Centre confirmed it voluntarily stepped away from NSPCA accreditation years ago over fundamental disagreements in wildlife conservation philosophy. It argued that accreditation implies shared ethics, and those ethics no longer aligned. Read the full post by clicking here and see a photo of the incident below:

NSPCA responds to owl deaths

The NSPCA issued a formal statement acknowledging public concern and confirming that the four owl carcasses had been submitted to an independent veterinary pathology facility for full post-mortem and histopathological examinations. Results are expected within approximately four weeks.

The NSPCA's CEO stated that the organisation is obligated to follow prescribed legal procedures, including gathering evidence, obtaining expert opinions, and allowing all parties to respond before any finding is made. The statement also reminded the public that each SPCA branch is an autonomous organisation, and the NSPCA is not the employer of local SPCA staff. Read the post below:

The RandWest SPCA issued its own follow-up statement on 16 July 2026, confirming the investigation remains active and that no conclusions have been reached. See the post below:

[here](/?multi_permalinks=27334708242895433&hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen).

South Africans React to Owl Deaths

Animal lovers and members of the public have been vocal in their frustration:

Rosemary Byrnes said:

"They are tarnishing the reputation of all the SPCAs. So many work hand in hand with rehabilitation centres. Randfontein SPCA need to come clean and accept responsibility."

Kerri-Ann Hoekstra wrote:

"They were killed for no reason!! I think many of us are heartbroken by the Randfontein SPCA's cruel decision to end their life. 💔💔 There was literally someone on their way to fetch them. How irresponsible and ruthless!! The public are demanding answers, we want a thorough and transparent investigation, NSPCA."

Johan Bouwer said:

"They are probably going to say the owls were sick. They always have an answer!"

Christa Mynhardt commented:

"SPCA should leave wildlife alone. They must concentrate on domestic animals. They are too quick to point fingers at people with 30 years or more experience with wildlife care."

Francois Breedt added:

"I think some accountability is what is needed. I agree SPCA should not get involved in wildlife. Stick to domestic animals in your scope of work. Your organisation doesn't have the necessary skills to stick your head into areas above your paygrade."

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The tragic fatal attack of a 28-year-old woman by three pit bulls in Durban, prompting urgent calls from local authorities for stricter animal regulations.

A Cape Town teacher facing potential jail time after the Cape of Good Hope SPCA seized 16 neglected animals from her home, revealing a distressing situation that unfolded over several months.

Source: Briefly News