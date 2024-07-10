A woman on TikTok who is known for her luxurious-looking wigs has finally plugged the baddies

Lepang Christal is always rocking a gorgeous unit that gags the ladies

In a new clip, Christal is seen rocking a transparent lace black wig that the girls obsessed over

Women have always loved hair, silky long hair, to be exact.

A Mzansi IT girl plugged SA baddies with her excellent online wig spot. Image: @macaroonstan

Source: TikTok

For my African sisters, the only way to achieve silky hair back in the day was to let the relaxer burn your scalp.

Silky long wigs from Ali Express

We have come a long way from the days of enduring chemical-filled relaxers that burnt our scalps. Although women have been wearing wigs since Eve ate the apple, today's wigs look way better and more authentic.

In every era, the premium wig has been elevated and made to look more real. These days, it is hard to pinpoint where the lace starts when a woman excellently installs her expensive HD lace wig.

Watch the video below:

Ali Express luxurious wigs

The girls search high and low for the perfect vendor who offers premium wigs at an affordable price. Christal has done all the digging for the girls and found her dream hair vendor on Ali Express.

The wig guru has modelled numerous wigs on her TikTok and finally heard the cries of Mzansi baddies who, too, want to look luxurious on a budget. Christal has tagged @Alimoonbeamhai innumerable times on her TikTok, plugging the girls with her secret wig spot.

Netizens are happy with the baddie's hair and commented:

@Lwandile Zulu has been begging for an excellent hair vendor:

"Girl if you don’t plug me right now."

@Mbarley was sold:

"Absolutely stunning."

@lisas_H30 shared her tragedy;

"Mine failed me my curls fell off in a space of 8 months."

Mzansi Woman Proves R257 Shein Wigs to Be Grand

Briefly News also reported that a woman showed off her gorgeous bangs from Shein and she looked super smart! The lady approved of the wig’s quality and could not believe how the girls were sleeping on Shein’s affordable hair.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News