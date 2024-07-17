A woman on TikTok went home carrying a heavy heart after being subtly roasted by a cameraman at the Home Affairs

A woman on TikTok named Stacy Hart shared her hilarious encounter with a Home Affairs cameraman.

A woman from Cape Town shared a story of being roasted by a Home Affairs cameraman.

Their funny conversation seemed like a classic skit on one of America’s funny shows, SNL.

Woman gets roasted for appearance by Home Affairs cameraman

Home Affairs is notoriously known for having cheeky staff. A brave woman from Cape Town, Stacey tried hard to create a light conversation to get a great photo shooting with the cameraman for her passport.

Hart joked with the cameraman by saying:

“Don’t forget to make me look pretty.”

If only she had known that she was working with a tough crowd, Hart would have sat down and taken the picture without being crushed, but since she did not know any better, she performed for a grumpy cameraman with a clever mouth.

Hart mentioned that the guy looked her up and down and said:

“Well…I can only work with what’s in front of me.”

She captioned her clip:

“Home Affairs will humble you.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman roasted at Home Affairs

Stacy Hart opened a portal for hurt souls roasted at Home Affairs. The victims shared their stories in the comments:

@MomOf1UntilFurtherNotice shared her hilarious story:

"My drivers license pic looks like I was chased by hyenas before taking it. I don’t even recognise myself!"

@csevbroke down her Home Affairs experience:

"I said to the woman all coyly... I didn't have a chance to do my hair and she says.... Ya I can see that."

