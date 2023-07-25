A no-nonsense mother responded to her daughter's request for fast food by giving her a plate of food she had prepared at home before travelling

The young woman's video went viral because she had a craving for McDonald's and instead was given pap and chicken necks for lunch

South Africans understood what she was going through and shared similar childhood stories on TikTok

No McD's for you: a young woman's request for a fat burger was turned down and was instead given a homecooked meal. Image: @_masechaba.tito

A young Pedi woman asked her mother for a McDonald's meal while travelling, and her mom responded by giving her pap and chicken necks!

The woman craving a McD meal made the country laugh after her mother dished out the traditional food while they were on the road.

A woman's request for McDonald turned down, and she was given pap and chicken instead

@_masechaba.tito's hilarious video blew up on the socials and reached almost 700K views. In the video, the caption indicates that she asked her mother to stop by a McDonald's near their destination while travelling. The mother responded by giving out a hearty plate of pap and chicken necks.

The mother's lap is covered in dishes which contain home-cooked food, and had no intention of stopping anywhere for food. Homecooked food is healthier than fast food, as it contains fewer calories and is cheaper.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi shares nostalgic stories of homecooked meals on the road

South Africans related to the woman's experience. Some even said they preferred home-cooked food over McDonald's.

Veesmith20 said:

"My grandma used to be like this when we went to the mall for shopping. On our way back she'd stop the car and we'd eat."

Refilwefifiburu commented:

"My mom has always been this queen. My nieces live with her, and they are going through it."

Tah-wo-nga added:

"That's better than McD, honestly."

MmaJoy also experienced this.

"My dad was like this for sure. He would tell us that our mom is a chef and she'll make the best KFC at home."

Dee.Nice pointed out how the roles between her and her mom switched.

"I will be wanting this, and my mom wants McDonald's."

Irish woman trolled online for reactions to pap and koeksisters

Similarly, Briefly News wrote that an Irish woman went viral after trying some of South Africa's food.

The woman posted herself eating koeksusters and pap, and rating the food.

However, the video didn't go down well with South Africans, who found the way she was eating and rating the pap strange.

