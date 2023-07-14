A child went viral after his father decided to put his taste buds to the test by misleading him with McDonald's packaging

This man decided to target his son in a trick that involves food that many children enjoy, the Happy Meal from McDonald's

Online users thought it was hilarious to see the little kid trying to figure out why his meal tasted very different

A child's reaction to a meal his father gave him went viral. People thought it was interesting to see if the child would realise that the dad tampered with it.

A TikTok video shows a child trying his dad's version of McDonald's, and he noticed it was not the restaurant. Image: @mamfam4

The video of the child trying his food got thousands of likes from netizens. Many of them commented with some hilarious takes on the video.

Child tases homemade McDonald's and gets over 800,000 likes on TikTok

One doting dad @mamfam4 decided to mess with his child for fun. In a video, the man took McDonald's packaging but put homemade food. Watch the video below:

Online users in stitches as child realises his McDonald's was homemade

The child in the video was very vocal about what he was tasting, and he said it tasted weird. Many people thought the kid's dramatic displeasure was hilarious.

Benny Soliven said:

"Don’t play with lil bro, he knew."

_agoodlaugh commented:

"The happy meal toy had me."

user883813424 added:

"The end had me laughing."

Trust none wrote:

"He said this happy meal is not happy mealing."

Kiera Raggs215 was amused:

" 'There we go.' when he put the salt."

Funny parenting moments have tik-tok viewers in tears

Many people love to see how parents handle their bundles of joy. Some even like to play pranks on their children.

