One woman who is a mother to a teenager was tired of how much he eats, and she took steps to discourage him from eating

The lady made a funny video showing that not even hiding the food helps, as a video showed him finding it

Online users were in stitches as they watched the video of the guy's antics and reaction at the end

One mother exposed her son on TikTok. The woman posted that her son found some food she was hiding.

A TikTok video shows a teen rummaging in his mom's closet for hidden snacks. Image: _gustavo_ooohh

The video of the son's behaviour received thousands of likes. Many people had hilarious commentary.

Woman films son eating hidden food without permission

A woman @_gustavo_ooohh, who makes videos from TikTok, included her teen son in one of the posts. The lady wanted to show him stealing some snacks she put in a hiding place. Watch the video below:

Online users laugh at young man's effort to satisfy his cravings

Many people like to see mothers and their sons. Netizens were in stitches after seeing how the young man reacted comically to getting caught.

TELFGirl said:

"Almost fainted."

anelisawithlove wrote:

"The cut off lol!"

leigh added:

"No because my mom has a whole picnic basket in her wardrobe filled w/ snacks

Damien Sebe joked:

"Moms always think they know a good hiding spot."

Boka was amused:

"The reaction is wild."

Parenting moments get attention from many on TikTok

People love to see other parents and how they put up with their kids. Many love to see parenting adventures online.

