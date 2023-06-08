This family is living the soft life in their gorgeous and spacious V Class Merc family van

TikTok user @nqobileandpercymseleku shared a video of her eating lunch in the lux car

People laughed as this was the first time they'd ever seen the V Class actually being used by a family

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This family did the V Class Merc justice as they sat for a family meal along their travels. The rare sight had the video go viral.

TikTok user @nqobileandpercymseleku shared a video of her eating lunch in their spacious V Class Merc, and it went viral. Image: TikTok / @nqobileandpercymseleku

Source: TikTok

The V Class Mercedes is a gorgeous car intended for families; however, in Mzansi, they are used as party cars to transport important people and their entourage.

Family enjoys McDonald's in their lush V Class Merc

TikTok user @nqobileandpercymseleku shared a video of her beautiful family making good use of their family car. The spacious vehicle allowed the family to comfortably eat their "lunch on the go" as if they were sitting in a restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

These gorgeous cars range in price from between R1.2 million and R1.7 million and are worth every cent if you have a big family who likes to travel!

Take a look at this spacious beauty of a family car:

Mzansi people love seeing a family in the V Class

People flocked to the comment section having a laugh as it was their first time seeing a family in this beautiful car, even though the car was actually designed for families. They loved the soft life this fam is living.

Read some of the comments:

Sakhile K. Ngcobo laughed:

“First time seeing a V class being used for its intended purpose”

Amanda loves it:

“Soft or nothing ”

user1386306296540 shared:

“Honestly, it's the first time I see a V Class ka Family and it's a family car.”

MK_Jr55 admitted:

“My V-class is a party bus as usual”

Leesa is here for it:

“Nothing feels better than this ❤ absolutely nothing.”

Mzansi woman brings new range rover home to the fam, heart-warming video shows them blessing the car

In related news, Briefly News reported that being able to buy a Range Rover is a big deal! This woman's family was overcome with emotion when she drove her new whip into the driveway, and she got it all on camera.

When you come from humble beginnings and end up making it bigger than your family ever imagined, it can be a very emotional journey as the pride is exponential.

TikTok user @amandamanyambose shared a video showing her proud family cheering as she drove her Range Rover into the family home for the first time. She also shared how they prayed over the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News