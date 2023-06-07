A photo of a massive house under construction in rural KZN has gone viral online

Speculations are rife, but the identity of the owner of the house remains a mystery

Netizens are reacting with a mixture of awe, humour and criticism

A photo of a sprawling house being constructed in the hills of rural KZN is going viral, but who's the owner?

Source: Twitter

A single pic of a massive house under construction in the hills of rural KZN is raising eyebrows online.

The house, which is made of mampara bricks and has a sprawling design, caught the attention of a lady who captioned it: “I need to see this house when it’s done.”

This tweet by Former Kleva Black, a popular South African social media influencer on Black Twitter, received 1.2 million views 48 hours after she posted it on her Afrocentric account, which has 23.9k followers.

The tweet is receiving thousands of reactions from other users, who were equally amazed by the size and style of the house.

View the :

People think massive mystery house in rural KZN is for a polygamist

Some of the responses speculated that the house might belong to a polygamous husband who wants to accommodate his multiple wives and children in one big mansion.

@SneKhumaloSA thinks maybe it's for a polygamous patriarch:

"I’m thinking maybe indoda enesthembu."

@Ubuhleeee likes the theory, but jokes about the dynamics of polygamous wives staying in one house:

"Aybo isthembi sihlale endlini eyodwa uyasazi isthemb kodwa."

@Cabbie_SA says he once designed a similar house for a polygamist:

"I designed a house for someone onesthembu… He just wanted one big house with nine bedrooms and two master bedrooms."

Tweeps fascinated by giant house being constructed in KZN hills

Others shared their own dreams of building a home for their families and expressed their admiration for the owner of the land.

@Thando_Love is inspired:

"Wow wow wow! This house is goals! I can’t believe someone built this in rural KZN. It looks like something from a Hollywood movie. I wonder who lives there and what they do for a living. I would love to visit and see it for myself. It’s so beautiful and majestic."

@Ntombi_za calls it generational wealth:

"This is amazing. I love seeing black people building their own homes and creating generational wealth. This house is a testament to hard work and vision. I hope the owner enjoys it and passes it on to their children and grandchildren. Well done!"

@Zanele_ZA thinks the bricks are a good choice:

"Mampara bricks are the best. They are strong, durable and affordable. They also look nice and natural. This house is a masterpiece of mampara bricks. Well done to the builder and the owner."

Twitter cracks jokes about mampara brick mansion in KZN countryside

The tweet also sparked some humour and awe among the users, who joked about getting lost in the house.

@Lwazi_MG says its a maze:

"This house looks like a maze. I bet the owner has to use GPS to find their way around. Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and needing to go to the bathroom. You would need a map and a flashlight. And don’t get me started on the cleaning. You would need a whole army of maids and gardeners to keep this place tidy."

@Tshepono10 says its a royal home:

“That palace?"

@Mazibuko_Lusiba would get lost in it:

"This is too much ndingalahleka kulendlu."

@_ZaliNxabi it looks like maze in a Pacman videogame:

"Indlu ka Pacman"

Critics say mansion being constructed in rural KZN is bad for the environment

While some people admired the apparent polygamist for taking care of his family and bringing back his wealth to the bundus, some say the house doesn't blend well with the surroundings.

@Sizwe_SA says his building blocks are terrible to begin with:

"Mampara bricks are the worst. They are weak, cheap and ugly. They also look outdated and boring. This house is a disaster of mampara bricks. Shame on the builder and the owner."

@Mpho_King says it isn't aesthetic at all:

"This house is a joke. It looks like a prison or a factory. It has no style or character. It’s just a bunch of bricks stacked together. It doesn’t fit in with the surroundings or the culture. It’s an eyesore and an insult to the people who live there. Whoever built this should be ashamed of themselves."

@Sipho_M says its non-sustainable:

"I’m sorry but this house is too much. It’s a waste of resources and space. How many people can live in such a huge house? How much electricity and water does it consume? How much did it cost to build? This is not development, this is greed and vanity. We need to be more conscious of the environment and social justice."

Owner of giant home being constructed in KZN bundus remains a Twitter mystery

After thousands of Tweets, it's apparent nobody has any clue who is building this complex and why, but Kleva Black promises to keep her followers updated with more info.

@SneKhumaloSA:

"Thank you all for your comments… I’ll try to find out more about the house and update you. Keep working hard and chasing your dreams. I’m inspired by this house and I hope to build my own one day."

