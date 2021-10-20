Pharrell Williams has been spotted living lavishly while he vacations in Venice, Italy with his wife and other Hollywood celebs

Pharrell Williams has spent the last few days soaking up luxury in the beautiful Italian city of Venice. The musician travelled to Europe to be a guest at LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault's son's wedding. Pharrell's social media has shown many how the rich and famous vacation in Venice.

Pharrell has been vacationing in Italy and shared a series of snaps to show the luxury of the Italian city. Image: @pharrell

Source: Getty Images

Pharrell Williams was joined by the likes of Kanye West, Rodger Federer, Jay Z and Beyoncé in attending the wedding of Alexandre Arnault, reports Italy24News. Alexandre is the song of Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hennessy and Moët.

While attending the prestigious event, the Come Get It Bae hitmaker made sure to share some photos on his Instagram to show followers exactly how soft life can be when you're attending a wedding in Italy.

The snaps included his outfit for the ceremony, a luxury lunch on the VSOE train and some scenic views of the magical city.

Beyoncé and Jay Z live it up in a boat, superstars look carefree and happy in pics

Briefly News reported more A-listers having a taste of the soft life. Beyoncé and her bae Jay-Z are living it up in a boat. The world-renowned superstars look carefree and happy in the snaps they've posted on social media.

The wealthy US musicians served the whole world major couple goals with their beautiful loved-up snaps. The songstress took to her official Instagram account a few days ago to post the snaps of the two of them dressed to the nines.

In some of the pics that Queen B shared, they were chilling inside the boat. She did not share where they were. Her fans from across the globe took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her posts.

Most of them were happy to see their face posting back-to-back pics of themselves on IG in just one day. Check out some of their comments below:

sadeedotcom said:

"You're showing off today."

0zzieeeee wrote:

"You are eating 40 alive! My goodness."

elarntaaa commented:

"What are you trying to do to us, Bey."

