A TikTok creator had South Africans reminiscing when he made a TikTok with DJ Clizio's Moment of Silence

Before current dance trends, there was the vosho done to gqom, and a TikTokker made a video reminding people of the dance

Gqom was a leading music genre in South Africa in the 2010s, and people enjoyed the video of the school girls doing a familiar dance

A TikTok creator had South Africans and their friends with a throwback dance video. The video got thousands of comments from people who took a trip down memory lane.

A man reminded people of gqom music and dance moves in Mzansi's past. Image: TikTok/lilmachine6

The video of the school girls killing the dance move had people thinking about how much they missed the old dances. Many peeps discussed the epic dance eras South Africans had.

South Africans get nostalgic over gqom dance

A TikTok creator, @lilmachine6, made a video doing a familiar dance, the head vosho. Before popular dance trends such as the Barcadi, vosho was all the rage.

Watch the video of the throwback below:

South Africans enjoy schoolgirls' dancing to gqom

The video had most people thinking back to 2016 when gqom was at its peak, according to The Guardian.

@kea_matthews commented:

"The only time I could actually dance."

@bored939 commented:

"Then they bump each others head by mistake, neh, miss those days."

@galectik commented:

"This was another pandemic."

@tebogomolefe77 commented:

"South Africa just goes through sensational ages. Each period had something to offer."

@user2168757088673 commented:

"This dance is better then rolling eyes dance of today."

@yandisibi commented:

"I think it’s time to bring it back."

